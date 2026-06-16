Argentina won an unforgettable World Cup final against France in 2022 – but how many of their starting XI can you remember?

The story of their triumph in Qatar has entered football folklore, recovering from losing to Saudi Arabia in their opening match to march into the final.

Six goals were shared between them and France in an era-defining match and Argentina won the resulting penalty shoot-out to win their third World Cup.

We’re asking you to name the XI that Lionel Scaloni selected for the final, lining up in a 4-3-3 formation.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every World Cup-winning manager since 1966?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored a World Cup hat-trick since 1966?

