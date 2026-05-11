Scoring in a World Cup final is the dream of every young aspiring footballer – but can you name everybody who has since 1990?

A mixture of heavyweight names and cult figures make up the 14 members of this exclusive club and you’ve got 10 minutes to complete it. Your only clue is the year and nationality of each scorer.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, and why wouldn’t it, why not try and name the top goalscorers in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Champions League & World Cup?

