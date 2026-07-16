Thirteen different nations have appeared in a World Cup final since 1930 – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to answer and have listed the number of times each team has played in the showpiece game as a clue – up to date, including the upcoming 2026 final.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

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Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to have played in a World Cup semi-final?