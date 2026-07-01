There is arguably no greater goal than one scored in the World Cup knockout stages – and some legendary goalscorers have thrived when the pressure gets cranked up to the max representing their country.

But can you name every player in the history of the World Cup to have scored 5+ knockout stage goals? That’s the challenge we’re setting you here.

Some of football’s greatest names feature on this list, but you’ll need an encyclopaedic knowledge of World Cup history to get full marks.

You’ve got 10 minutes, and your clues are the country each player represented and the total number of goals they’ve scored in the World Cup knockout stage.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every player to have scored a World Cup hat-trick since 1966?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate World Cup Quiz: 30 questions on football’s greatest, most historic competition

