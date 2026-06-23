Scoring at the World Cup towards the end of your career is quite the flex – but can you name the 10 oldest scorers in the competition’s history?

We’ve given you the country each of these veteran scorers represented and the year in which they made our distinguished list.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 10 youngest goalscorers in World Cup history?

