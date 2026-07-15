Twenty-six different cities across the globe have hosted a World Cup semi-final since 1966 – but how many of them can you name?

From a more humble honour in 1966 to the behemoth of the 2026 tournament, some of the world’s most iconic cities have staged a semi-final

We’re asking you to name them all in 10 minutes. Your only clue is the year of each match, but real football fans should still be scoring highly.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.