Only a select number of footballers have scored in a World Cup semi-final. We’re asking you to name all of them since 1998…

We’ve given you the year and country as clues, but there are one or two surprise names amongst the expected ones here.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to have played in a World Cup semi-final?

