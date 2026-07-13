Reaching a World Cup semi-final is an impressive achievement – but can you name every country to have done so?

We’ve given you the year each country last reached that stage and you’ve got 10 minutes to complete our challenge. There are 25 teams to get, some more obvious than others.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every single player to score 10+ World Cup goals?