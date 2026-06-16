Eighty-four countries have qualified for the World Cup finals – but can you name the 10 smallest populations to have played at the tournament since 1930?

We’ve given you the year each of these nations and qualified and their population at the time – some have grown since, just to warn you.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try and name every player to score 10 or more World Cup goals.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every World Cup debutant since 1998?

