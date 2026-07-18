The World Cup third-place play-off is a game nobody wants to be playing in – but can you name every winner of one in the competition’s history?

We’ve given you the year of each third-place play-off, but no other clues aside that. Any football anorak worth their salt should be getting full marks anyway.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every midfielder to have scored 5+ World Cup goals?

