Welcome to Planet Football’s ultimate World Cup quiz, featuring 30 tough questions on the absolute pinnacle of football.

The World Cup has produced some of football’s most memorable moments, from iconic goals to unforgettable upsets. But how much of the tournament’s history can you actually remember?

This quiz takes in almost a century of history, testing your knowledge of players, nations, matches and milestones from the tournament’s past.

A few answers will come instantly. Others might leave you staring at the screen for longer than you’d like. There are 30 questions in total, and they’re all multiple choice.

The score to beat from Planet Football HQ is 27/30.

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every World Cup-winning manager since 1966?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer: Can you name these 10 World Cup cult heroes?