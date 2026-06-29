Nobody dreams of coming home from a World Cup with their tails between their legs – but the worst team at every tournament since 1966 has done just that.

We’re asking you to name the team from each finals that ended up with the worst record statistically. You have 10 minutes to complete this quiz.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player with 5+ assists in World Cup history?

