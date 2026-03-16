Naming the youngest Premier League scorers ever is one thing, but naming the youngest goalscorer from each individual season is another challenge altogether.

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the club each youngster scored for as a clue, but that’s all the help you’re getting from us.

If this quiz is too easy for you, then you might want to try naming the 20 youngest Premier League appearance makers since 2000?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 youngest goalscorers in Premier League history?

