The five clubs from across world football who have won more trophies than Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in world football, but there are five clubs from around the globe who have won more trophies than the Spanish giants.

In total, Real Madrid have won 101 trophies throughout their history including 36 league titles and 15 Champions League trophies.

While Los Blancos rank as one of the most successful clubs in the world, here are the five clubs who have actually won more trophies than Real Madrid.

Penarol

Having never been relegated from the top flight of Uruguayan football, Penarol firmly rank among the most successful clubs of all time with a total of 111 trophies to their name.

The club have won the league on 51 occasions and they have won five Copa Libertadores trophies with their last coming in 1987.

However, they aren’t the most successful Uruguayan side of all time…

Nacional

As that title belongs to Nacional. Having collected a total of 117 trophies, Nacional rank as the most successful club in South American football. In total, the Uruguayan giants have won 16 more trophies than Real Madrid.

While they have won two fewer league titles than Penarol, they make up the difference by how many domestic and international cups the club has won.

Impressively, since the year 2000, Nacional have managed to win 13 league titles and it surely won’t be long until they catch up to Penarol’s record of 51 Primera Division titles.

Rangers

When it comes to domestic success, few clubs can boast a better record than Rangers. The club have won the league on 55 occasions and they’ve finished as a runner-up 36 times.

Rangers have also won 34 Scottish Cups, 28 League Cups and one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, taking their overall trophy haul to an impressive 118.

READ NEXT: The 10 most successful footballers in history by trophies won: Messi, Ronaldo…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to win the Champions League/European Cup?

Celtic

Having also won 118 trophies throughout their history, Celtic also rank among the most successful clubs on the planet.

Brendan Rodgers’ side added two more trophies to their collection last season as they won the league and Scottish Cup to complete an impressive Double.

Having also won the European Cup back in 1967, Celtic are also part of an elite group of 23 clubs who have lifted the most prestigious trophy in Europe.

“I’m very conscious of the incredible history of this club but also it’s important for the new generation of players in this era and this team to create their own history,” Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said after winning the Double last season.

Al Alhy

Going off official trophies won, Al Alhy are the most successful club side in football history with a whopping 124 trophies to their name.

The Egyptian club was founded in 1907, meaning they have won an average of 1.06 trophies per year since the club was established. It’s a bit mental when you think about it.

Of course, Al Alhy are aided by the fact that they are by far the best club in Egypt. They have won the Egyptian Premier League on 43 occasions and have dominated the domestic scene since they were formed.

For context, Zamalek are the second most successful side in the history of the Egyptian Premier League and they’ve only won 14 league titles throughout their history.

Real Madrid might be the biggest club in the world, but it will take some effort to overtake Al Alhy’s trophy haul.