Real Madrid tend to win most weeks, but throughout their history, there are nine sides that they have never managed to beat.

In order for a team to qualify on this list, Real Madrid must have played against them in at least one competitive fixture.

With that in mind, here are the nine clubs that Real Madrid have never tasted victory against.

Arsenal

In their four head-to-head meetings with the Gunners, Real Madrid lost three of them and drew one.

The two sides first met in the 2005-06 Champions League in the round of 16, where Arsene Wenger’s side won 1-0 over two legs thanks to a Thierry Henry strike.

When the two sides were drawn to play each other this year, Madrid were undoubtedly the favourites, but Mikel Arteta’s side still had a trick up their sleeve.

Arsenal were comfortably the better side over the two legs and it might be a while before Real Madrid next get the chance to face them.

Boca Juniors

Real Madrid lost the only competitive fixture they’ve played against the Argentine giants.

The two sides met in the Intercontinental Cup final in 2000 and Boca Juniors ran out as winners on the night, thanks to a Martin Palermo brace.

There is a chance that the two sides could meet at this year’s Club World Cup, although that remains to be seen.

Corinthians

Real Madrid could only draw against Corinthians when they faced them in the 1999-00 Club World Cup.

Nicolas Anelka scored twice for Madrid on the night, but a well-taken brace from Edilson ensured the tie ended level.

Aberdeen

Given that we can’t see Aberdeen facing Real Madrid again anytime soon, we reckon this record will stand the test of time.

The two clubs faced each other in the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup final and Aberdeen managed to win 2-1 in extra time.

Unsurprisingly, they are the only Scottish side with a 100% record against the Spanish giants.

Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys got the better of Real Madrid over two legs back in 1983 when they faced each other in the UEFA Cup.

Ipswich won the first leg at Portman Road before grinding out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Spain.

LOSC Lille

Prior to this season, Real Madrid had never faced Lille in a competitive fixture.

With the French side keen to make history, they pulled off an upset on the night by beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League back in October last year.

According to the stats, Real Madrid created five big chances on the night, but they failed to convert any of them.

Jonathan David converted his penalty on the stroke of half time and the rest is history.

Necaxa

Madrid were beaten by Necaxa on penalties during a third-place play-off game at the 1999-00 Club World Cup.

Steve McManaman and Javier Dorado both squandered their spot-kicks, which saw the Mexican side claim victory.

CD Toledo

Spanish minnows CD Toledo pulled off one of the upsets of the century when they beat Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey clash back in 2000.

While Madrid did heavily rotate their side for the fixture, they were still expected to breeze past Toledo in the second round.

However, thanks to goals from Jose Maria Cidoncha and Israel Gonzalez, the Spanish lower league side made history.

Club Espanol de Madrid

The only other Spanish side to have never lost against Real Madrid is Club Espanol de Madrid, who have since dissolved.

They faced each other once back in 1904 and the game ended level. Considering they no longer exist as a football club, this record is bound to last the test of time.

