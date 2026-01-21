Kylian Mbappe has now made 20 appearances for Real Madrid in the Champions League, but how does his record compare with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s after the same number of matches? We’ve crunched the numbers.

During his debut season in Madrid, Mbappe scored seven goals in 14 European matches, but failed to register a goal or assist from the round of 16 onwards.

Real Madrid were ultimately beaten by Arsenal in the quarter-final, meaning that Mbappe ended his debut season in Spain without a major trophy.

Given the lack of silverware last time around, the Frenchman has looked hungry during 2025-26 so far and has been scoring for fun in the Champions League.

Following his recent brace against Monaco, the 27-year-old has now scored 11 goals in six European matches this season, taking his overall tally to 20 UCL goals for Madrid.

In comparison, Ronaldo only scored 14 Champions League goals in his first 20 European matches for Real Madrid, meaning the Mbappe is ahead of him at this stage.

However, CR7 does have the edge when it comes to assists. As of writing, Mbappe has only provided one assist for Real Madrid in the Champions League, whereas Ronaldo already had six by this stage of his career.

If Mbappe continues to score at his current rate and Madrid go far in the Champions League this season, he could break one of Ronaldo’s most prized records.

Since 2014, CR7 has held the record for the most goals scored in an individual Champions League campaign, scoring 17 goals in 2013-14.

With Mbappe already at 11 and averaging a goal every 48 minutes right now, he stands a good chance of making history. For context, in 2013-14, Ronaldo was averaging a goal in Europe every 58.4 minutes.

It’s no secret that Mbappe is a big CR7 fan himself and to be the first player to potentially break his record would be quite the achievement.

“Cristiano has always been a role model for me,” the Frenchman told reporters last year.

“I’m lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he’s helped me. I think in Madrid he’s still the number one.

“He’s the reference point for Real Madrid players, who’s done a lot. The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Mbappe’s first 20 Champions League matches at Real Madrid compare with Ronaldo’s.

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 20

Goals: 18

Assists: 1

Goal contributions: 19

Penalties: 3

Minutes per goal: 92.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 110.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 87.5

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 20

Goals: 14

Assists: 6

Goal contributions: 20

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 117.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 127

Minutes per goal or assist: 82.6

