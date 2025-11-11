Kylian Mbappe has now made 75 appearances for Real Madrid, but how does his record compare with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s after the same number of games? We’ve crunched the numbers.

While Mbappe still has a long way to go until he reaches legendary status at Madrid like Ronaldo, he has made an excellent start to his career in Spain.

Since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, he’s scored more goals than any other Real Madrid player and has become the figurehead within the starting XI.

People continue to debate whether he’s more effective out wide or through the middle, but regardless of where he plays, he often finds a way to score.

The Frenchman scored 44 goals in 59 appearances during his debut season and has continued his prolific streak into the 2025-26 campaign.

Having scored 18 goals in 16 appearances this season, he’s currently one of the most in-form players on the planet.

“We’re very happy with Kylian Mbappe,” Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso told reporters.

“Goals win you games, but I don’t like people saying we depend on Mbappe, there’s a lot of hard work behind it.”

While Mbappe’s start to life in Madrid has been impressive, his numbers so far don’t hold a candle to Ronaldo’s.

In total, the 26-year-old has scored 62 goals in his first 75 matches and has also produced seven assists.

Comparatively, CR7 scored 70 goals in his first 75 matches and produced 20 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 71 minutes.

It’s also worth highlighting that Mbappe has taken more penalties than Ronaldo in this timeframe, having scored 13 to Ronaldo’s 11.

After scoring his 70th goal for the club, Ronaldo didn’t slow down from that point onwards and left the club in 2018 as their all-time record scorer with 450 goals.

If Mbappe wants to reach that tally in the next eight seasons, he’ll need to score another 388 goals and average around 50 goals per season.

The Frenchman has made it no secret that he idolises Ronaldo, although he wants to forge his own path at the club.

“Cristiano has always been a role model for me,” Mbappe told Movistar.

“I’m lucky enough to talk to him, he gives me advice, he’s helped me. I think in Madrid he’s still the number one. He’s the reference point for Real Madrid players, who’s done a lot.

“The fans still dream about Cristiano. But I want to follow my own path.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Mbappe and Ronaldo’s Real Madrid records compare after 75 matches.

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 75

Goals: 62

Assists: 7

Goals + assists: 69

Penalties: 13 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 99.1

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 125.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 89.1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 75

Goals: 70 ⭐

Assists: 20 ⭐

Goals + assists: 90 ⭐

Penalties: 11

Minutes per goal: 91.8 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 108.9 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 71.4 ⭐

