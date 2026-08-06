Rodri looks increasingly likely to join Real Madrid this summer but should a move be confirmed, how would his wage compare to his new team-mates?

The Ballon d’Or winner has made no secret of his desire to return to Spain, and fresh from being named the best player of the World Cup, it looks as if he may finally get his wish.

With one year left to go on his Manchester City contract, Real Madrid are negotiating to see if they can get a bargain price for the Ballon d’Or winner but what kind of salary would he be on?

A report from Spain has suggested that Rodri is willing to even take a pay cut to make the move happen and even if that seems unlikely, there has been little confirmation as to what he could earn.

Therefore, we’ve taken our best guess and taken his current City wage and converted it into euros, allowing us to see how he compares to the rest of the Madrid squad.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Kylian Mbappe – €600,000

2. Vinicius Junior – €480,000

3. Jude Bellingham – €400,000

=4. Ibrahima Konate – €320,500

=4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – €320,500

=4. Rodrygo – €320,500

=4. Federico Valverde – €320,500

8. Bernardo Silva – €308,500

9. Thibaut Courtois – €288,500

=10. Antonio Rudiger – €280,000

=10. Eder Militao – €280,000

12. Rodri – €256,500

=13. Marc Cucurella – €240,000

=13. Aurelien Tchouameni – €240,000

=13. Eduardo Camavinga – €240,000

16. Ferland Mendy – €200,000

17. Dean Huijsen – €180,500

18. Alvaro Carreras – €172,500

=19. Franco Mastantuono – €140,000

=19. Brahim Diaz – €140,000

21. Raul Asencio – €120,000

22. Arda Guler – €100,000

23. Andriy Lunin – €88,000

24. Endrick – €80,000

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