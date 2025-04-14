Kylian Mbappe has emulated his idol Cristiano Ronaldo in a way he wouldn’t have intended – by getting sent off for Real Madrid.

Madrid’s latest Galactico was shown a straight red card for a nasty challenge, which could see him suspended for the upcoming El Clasico Copa del Rey final.

Chin up, Kylian: Ronaldo was sent off six times for Los Blancos, including twice in his debut season, and things turned out alright for him. Here’s a closer look at all six red cards that Ronaldo received during his time with Real Madrid.

Almeria (2009)

After making his world-record transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, Ronaldo hit the ground running with five goals in his first four appearances in La Liga.

But an ankle injury suffered in September set the stone for a frustrating stop-start debut season in which Manuel Pellegrini’s Madrid were pipped to the title once again by Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona juggernaut.

After being sidelined for six matches, Ronaldo received two late bookings against Almeria in just his second game back. He’d scored and assisted in a 4-2 victory but was dismissed in the closing stages for kicking back after some rough treatment from Almeria stalwart Jose Ortiz.

Welcome to Spain, Ronny.

Malaga (2010)

Ronaldo returned for four La Liga matches around the turn of the year, having served a one-match suspension for the Almeria red.

It wasn’t long before he back on the naughty step, though. After scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over Malaga, he was shown a straight red card for swinging his elbow out at Denmark international Patrick Mtiliga – and leaving the defender with a broken nose.

“Obviously I don’t like it,” Ronaldo told AS.

“I think the punishment is excessive and I hope the appeals committee reduce it. I want to play every week and I’m angry.

“My intention was always to play. It was never my intention to deceive the referee. I just tried to get rid of the Malaga player marking me. I hit him and I asked for his forgiveness. I’m very sorry about his nose.”

Ronaldo’s appeals fell flat, and he had to serve a two-match ban. Fortunately enough, Real Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna and Espanyol in his absence.

Cuando os digan q a Cristiano le respetaban, acordaros q por esta accion lo quisieron meter en la carcel por romperle la nariz a Mtiliga pic.twitter.com/5KYsvgaedL — rameir (50-31) (@rameirtirado) January 14, 2025

Atletico Madrid (2013)

Having gone over three years without a red card, Ronaldo let his frustrations get the better of him in the wake of Madrid’s 2013 Copa del Rey final to Atletico Madrid.

This was the match that Atleti announced themselves as a serious coming force in Spanish football, with Diego Simeone still relatively new in the dugout.

Ronaldo had put Los Blancos ahead with a trademark header – assisted by Mesut Ozil, of course – but it wasn’t to be his night. Diego Costa equalised midway through the first half and centre-back Miranda headed home the match-winner in extra time.

Simeone’s men pulled out all the tricks in the book and fouled Ronaldo tirelessly. Eventually he snapped, staring down the prospect of a historic cup final defeat to their city rivals, and was sent off for kicking Atleti captain Gabi in the face.

Jose Mourinho was also sent off that night as tempers flared. Course he was.

Athletic Club (2014)

Another straight red, Ronaldo rarely did things by halves at Madrid.

Referee Miguel Angel Ayza Gamez deemed that Ronaldo had stuck out at an opponent amid a set-piece scuffle with Athletic duo Athletic’s Carlos Gurpegi and Ander Iturraspe.

The official’s match report also noted that Ronaldo “slapped himself on the cheek” as he left the pitch, earning Real Madrid’s star man an extra two-match suspension for “disrespecting the officials”.

Gareth Bale deputised ably as Madrid won all three La Liga matches in his absence, while the veteran referee Gomez retired a short while after being ‘sent to the cooler’ by La Liga’s Refereeing Technical Committee. He never took charge of another Madrid game.

Cordoba (2015)

Ronaldo enjoyed a career-best tally of 61 goals in all competitions in 2014-15, but a tight match against relegation scrappers Cordoba in January 2015 was not his night.

He’d uncharacteristically struggled for chances as Madrid looked set to drop two vital points in the La Liga title race.

Something of a theme, after a frustrating match Ronaldo hit out Cordoba defender Edimar.

“I am sorry to everyone and especially to Edimar for my impulsive act in today’s game,” Ronaldo responded on Twitter.

Madrid went on to register a last-gasp victory, with Bale converting a late match-winning penalty following Ronaldo’s dismissal. But they ultimately missed out on the title to Luis Enrique’s treble-winning Barcelona that year.

Barcelona (2017)

Ronaldo’s sixth and final red card from his nine-year stint with Real Madrid was his first in El Clasico.

And this one was spectacularly daft, too.

Eased into the opening stages of the 2017-18 campaign, Ronaldo was a substitute in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona. Soon after being introduced, he cut inside and scored, but was booked for removing his shirt and flexing his muscles.

Just two minutes later he was shown a second yellow, having been judged to have dived in the box after a coming together with Barca defender Samuel Umtiti.

Real Madrid won 3-1 in Catalonia that night. Ronaldo was absent for the second leg, which Madrid also won, having been handed a chunky five-match suspension – four on top of the original punishment after pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

