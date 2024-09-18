We’re delighted to announce that Endrick has matched Antonio Rudiger’s freak

Antonio Rudiger is really good at football, but he’s also really weird. Properly nuts. And we think that weirdness actually helps elevate him to a world class level.

You’ve got to have more than talent to make it in the cauldron that is Real Madrid. It’s not just about being able to kick a ball exceptionally well, but about handling the highest level of pressure one could fathom in football.

Some players can, but plenty can’t. Rudiger seems to ignore the pressure completely by channelling it and turning into some kind of sociopathic cult of personality, fuelled by crunching tackles, lifting trophies and being a menace to anyone within his vicinity – teammate or not.

Endrick has felt that pressure building in the form of anticipation ever since a deal was agreed to take him to Real for mega money back in late 2022, but his start to life with Los Blancos suggests that he’s shouldering it well so far.

We think it’s because he’s enrolled onto Rudiger’s crash course in being a weirdo.

The teenager has made the dream start on the European continent, linking up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham as he’s seamlessly groomed into one of the best players in the world.

A goal on his La Liga debut from the bench was just the beginning for the teenager who many believe could well be an industry plant or – better yet – a time traveller due to his vintage look (collar popped, shirt tucked) and his appreciation for football legends of yesteryear.

Those industry plant allegations are fair enough when you consider how he’s spawned in at Real to the untrained eye and got off to the dream start, scoring on his Champions League debut to become Real’s youngest scorer in the competition’s history at 18 years and 58 days.

His goal was the moment that made the headlines as Los Blancos muscled their way past VfB Stuttgart, but read between the lines and you’ll see Rudiger’s weirdness trait fuelling that dream start.

After the German headed Real back in front in the 83rd minute, he ran to the corner of the Santiago Bernabeu to celebrate, before dropping to his knees and beginning to pray – an unusually tame celebration for a man with a reputation of twisting nipples, pulling faces and slapping anyone and everyone.

Endrick – fresh off the first term of his weirdo crash course – was having none of that. The student is quickly becoming the master in more than just wowing crowds and winning games.

He’s a fast learner, is the boy. That’s for sure.

Endrick is joined by Eder Militao in slapping the sh*t out of Rudiger’s back – for absolutely no reason – before the defender peels away. Not Endrick, though.

The teenager gets a few more in for good measure before Mbappe strolls over and gets in on the act with a few of his own. He’s already inspiring his superstar colleagues, it seems.

We all know the German defender has several screws loose, but the fact Endrick – and others – have all gone out of their way to slap him silly after scoring suggests he simply can’t help himself from slapping the rest of the team from day-to-day at Valdebebas. And we love the thought. He’s nuts.

Good players come and go, but one thing you’ll always struggle to replicate is the bond between colleagues.

Sure, Endrick can learn from Mbappe and Vinicius’ movements around the box, or ask Carlo Ancelotti for extra homework. He can even get lost in Bobby Charlton tapes – but the one thing nobody else can teach him is the art of being a menace with an unwavering mentality.

It takes more than skill to be a superstar under the bright lights of the Bernabeu, but Endrick appears to be aware of that and is learning fast, one bizarre slap at a time.

By Mitch Wilks