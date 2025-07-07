Real Madrid forward Endrick looks set for a move away from the Bernabeu this summer as the teenager struggles for minutes.

The 18-year-old played just 353 minutes in the league last season, with Kylian Mbappe the first choice ahead of him. With a World Cup next season and a new Brazil boss to impress, the striker is reported to be keen to start playing regularly, whether that be at Madrid or elsewhere.

After a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Club World Cup, Endrick travelled to the US of his own free will for crunch talks with senior Real Madrid officials as well as new head coach Xabi Alonso.

But with Gonzalo Garcia emerging at the summer tournament, Madrid may look to send Endrick on loan for the upcoming season.

Here are five clubs the Brazilian striker could end up at.

Juventus

One club that has reportedly been keeping a close eye on Endrick are Italian giants Juventus.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are monitoring the situation of the Madrid striker, even after signing Jonathan David on a free transfer, as they look to return to the top of Serie A for the first time since 2020.

Other targets on Juve’s wishlist are PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but if neither of those materialises, a loan move for Endrick could be an option.

West Ham

One Premier League club that is reported to have shown interest in the past is West Ham United.

Graham Potter’s team reportedly enquired about Endrick’s availability in January but were told he was going now so the Hammers instead brought in Evan Ferguson on loan.

Six months on though and Endrick could now be an option but Potter will have decide whether it is worth taking a risk on a teenager given the pressure already on his job and West Ham’s unfavourable run of misfiring strikers in the past.

Aston Villa

Endrick moving to Villa was an idea first raised in January with Madrid reportedly keen to sign Jhon Duran in a swap deal.

As it panned out, Duran headed off to Saudi (briefly) but Endrick could still be a handy option for Unai Emery.

With Marcus Rashford gone back to Manchester, Ollie Watkins is one of few striking options at Villa Park and Emery may look to Endrick for some depth.

Whether Endrick would want to play second fiddle though is a different matter given the build-up to the World Cup.

Arsenal

Even with the likes of Martin Zubimendi arriving, it is clear Arsenal’s work in the transfer market is not done as they desperately need a striker.

Their two main targets appear to be Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike but given the extremely limited options Mikel Arteta currently has to choose from, he could look to Endrick for some depth.

From a Madrid point of view, they would most likely prefer Endrick plays in a team fighting for titles but could also be wary about their player helping a rival in the Champions League.

READ: The weird and wonderful list of players who have taken Arsenal’s No.36 shirt

Napoli

Another potential destination for Endrick could be the Italian champions Napoli.

Currently, the team have five forwards on the books but with Osimhen expected to leave and Romelu Lukaku at 32, head coach Antonio Conte may want to bolster his front line ahead of their title defence.

The 18-year-old has reportedly been suggested by intermediaries to Napoli as a transfer option this summer.

READ NEXT: Club World Cup Semi-Final Power Rankings: Can Chelsea seriously challenge PSG and Real Madrid?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Real Madrid’s top 25 goalscorers of all time?