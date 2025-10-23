Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick may be weighing up his next club. He’s reached a crossroads in his Galacticos career, having struggled for minutes this season.

The 19-year-old Brazilian is reportedly considering a loan move in January, according to ESPN.

Real Madrid staff fear his development is stalling, while Endrick himself has been “very reluctant” to move previously.

Signed from Palmeiras in a deal worth up to €72million, he arrived as Brazil’s next big hope. But with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo all ahead of him, chances have been limited.

Former Madrid midfielder Guti has urged him to seek minutes elsewhere. Carlo Ancelotti has echoed the same warning, stressing the importance of regular football at this stage of his career.

Here are seven clubs that could be in the mix if Endrick has to pick his next club.

Manchester United

United’s attack finally clicked in their 2-1 win at Liverpool, but depth remains an issue for Ruben Amorim.

Matheus Cunha has impressed since joining, while Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount offer versatility, with the latter looking a favourite of Amorim’s.

Endrick’s pace and direct movement would suit United’s counter-attacking approach, giving them another option to rotate across the front line.

He wouldn’t walk into the team, but he’d play on one of the biggest stages, which would surely suit Madrid.

Marseille

Marseille are among the first clubs to make a move for Endrick, with talks already underway over a possible January loan.

Amine Gouiri’s surgery has left them light in attack, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is nearing the final stretch of his career.

Endrick would walk into a side that needs energy and goals, and Ligue 1 has long been a springboard for young South American talent.

It should be an easy sell for Madrid, as he’ll receive top-flight experience away from a major spotlight.

Juventus

Juventus have kept a close eye on Endrick since his Palmeiras breakthrough and could finally get their chance in January.

Igor Tudor has built a more aggressive front-foot side in Turin but still relies heavily on Dušan Vlahović for goals.

Endrick’s pace and movement would be a perfect fit for a system that looks to get bodies forward quickly.

Serie A’s slower tempo could also help him adjust after months without minutes, giving him space to rebuild confidence.

West Ham United

West Ham are short of firepower and sliding dangerously close to relegation. They lacked athleticism during a shambolic defeat to Brentford.

With Michail Antonio out injured and few natural forwards in the squad, Nuno Espirito Santo has been forced to improvise in attack.

Endrick’s energy, pressing, and ability to play off the shoulder would fit perfectly into a counter-attacking setup built for pace.

On the other hand, the pressure of a potential relegation battle could force unfair pressure upon him.

Newcastle United

Newcastle’s attack hasn’t fully clicked this season, with Anthony Elanga struggling to make an impact on the right.

Eddie Howe’s side still creates plenty of chances, but they’ve lacked the sharpness that defined last year’s top-four push.

Endrick’s movement and composure could thrive in that environment, especially alongside fellow Brazilians Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton.

For Madrid, it’s another high-profile option that guarantees exposure, development, and a stable system under a demanding coach.

Getafe

Getafe would offer Endrick a domestic loan with minimal disruption. He’d stay in Spain, close to Madrid, and play every week.

The club have already helped several young players settle in La Liga, including Borja Mayoral and Takefusa Kubo.

They need another forward option, and Endrick would instantly become a focal point in attack.

It’s the most practical move for Madrid if they want him tested without throwing him into Premier League chaos.

Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham look pragmatic right now, but they have the potential to become a deadly counter-attacking side.

With Xavi Simons, Mohamed Kudus, Mathys Tel, and fellow Brazilian Richarlison in attack, the pieces are already there.

Endrick picking Spurs as his next club could make sense. He would bring an extra burst of pace and unpredictability, adding depth to an evolving frontline.

Frank played a crucial role in developing young talent during his time at Brentford, as he now looks to nurture Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

