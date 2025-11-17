Real Madrid are arguably the biggest club in world football and yet several of their former players find themselves without a club in 2025.

These days, there are numerous reasons why a player could find themselves on the free agent market, whether it’s down to injury or simply waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

We’ve taken a closer look at Real Madrid and have found six of their former players who are without a club in 2025.

Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid pocketed a healty profit when they sold Reguilon to Spurs in 2020 for a fee of £27.5million.

The Spaniard has his ups and downs in England, but has surprisingly been without a club since leaving Tottenham over the summer.

He’s had interest from a handful of Premier League clubs, but hasn’t yet jumped back in.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to Inter Miami, who will be in the market soon for Jordi Alba’s replacement. Watch this space.

Denis Cheryshev

The Russian winger racked up over 100 appearances for Real Madrid B, but only ever played seven games for the senior squad.

He most recently played for Greek second division side Panionios, but now aged 34, is on the free agent market.

“I’m waiting for opportunities to continue my career. I want to keep playing football,” Cheryshev said via Marca.

“For me, there is no better place than Spain, but I am also ready for other options.”

Derik Osede

Osede joined the Real Madrid academy at the age of nine and became a regular starter in the club’s reserve sides between 2011 and 2015.

While he never made a senior appearance for the club, he did make the bench on one occasion – a La Liga clash against Deportivo de La Coruna back in February 2015.

After leaving Madrid, he spent three years in England with Bolton Wanderers and has since been bouncing between clubs.

He most recently played for Finnish side FC Inter Turku, but has been without a club since January.

Francisco Feuillassier

The former Madrid winger has been without a club since leaving Cypriot side Karmiotissa over the summer.

Once a promising star in the Madrid academy, an ACL injury in 2018 halted his progress while in the capital.

Prior to that injury, he played twice for Real Madrid and was tipped to have a bright future in the game.

He’s since had stints with Eibar, Diosgyor and Karmiotissa, but now aged 27 finds himself without a club.

Juan Carlos

Otherwise known as ‘Juankar’, the 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Aris Saloniki in the summer.

The full-back started his professional career at Real Madrid and made one senior appearance for the club in 2010–11.

Since then, he’s spent his career playing in Spain and Greece, but is currently on the lookout for his next club.

Luismi Quezada

Like Juankar, Quezada also made one senior appearance for Real Madrid.

Since leaving the club in 2019, he’s had sints in Uzbekistan, Japan and the Dominican Republic, but has now been without a club since last year.

