7 former Real Madrid players currently thriving away from the Santiago Bernabeu: Isco, Asensio…

Current Aston Villa, Real Betis and Bournemouth stars are among the former Real Madrid players who are currently thriving away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

While most players view playing for Real Madrid as the pinnacle of their career, some of them have found success since leaving the club.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of their former players and have found seven of them who are currently thriving in 2024-25.

Isco

After leaving Real Madrid in 2022, the Spanish playmaker struggled to make an impact at Sevilla and he spent several months as a free agent in 2023.

However, since signing for Real Betis, the 32-year-old has looked like a player reborn. He produced eight goals and five assists in La Liga last season, averaging a goal contribution every 180 minutes.

Despite missing a chunk of the 2024-25 campaign through injury, the creative midfielder has been in fine form for Manuel Pellegrini’s side of late.

During Real Betis’ recent 2-1 triumph over Real Madrid, Isco produced a man-of-the-match performance as he scored and assisted against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

In 2024-25, he’s averaged a goal contribution every 115 minutes in La Liga. That’s a better record than Vinicius Junior boasts this season.

Marco Asensio

After being deemed surplus to requirements at PSG, Asensio has got his confidence back while out on loan with Aston Villa.

The former Real Madrid star has scored four goals in his first six appearances for Unai Emery’s side and appears to be loving life at Villa Park right now.

“I’m very happy with the team-mates, with the staff, they give me a lot of confidence,” Asensio told ITV Sport.

“I try to do my best on the pitch and it’s going well and I want to score more to give more to this team, to this club and this is my objective.”

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Despite wanting to turn his loan into a permanent deal, Real Madrid opted against signing the Chelsea goalkeeper in the summer.

Instead, he joined Bournemouth on loan, where he’s currently one of the form goalkeepers in England.

In the Premier League this season, only three goalkeepers have prevented more goals than Kepa, based on his post-shot xG faced.

Karim Benzema

After enduring a sub-par debut season in Saudi Arabia, Benzema has looked back to his usual self in 2024-25.

He’s produced 23 goal contributions in 19 league appearances for Al-Ittihad and is averaging a goal or assist every 73.6 minutes. For context, Cristiano Ronaldo has averaged a goal contribution every 97.7 minutes in Saudi this season.

With Benzema’s side currently five points ahead at the top of the table with a game in hand, it seems likely that he’ll add another league title to his collection in a few months.

Achraf Hakimi

Given Madrid’s current shortage at right-back, we can’t help but think that a player like Hakimi would be a great asset to the club right now.

The Moroccan international has been a consistent performer since joining PSG in 2021, but he’s arguably playing the best football of his career right now.

Across all competitions in 2024-25, the 26-year-old has produced 15 goal contributions, averaging a goal or assist every 187 minutes for Luis Enrique’s side.

James Rodriguez

After struggling to pull up many trees with Rayo Vallecano, the Colombian playmaker has got himself back on track with Mexican side Leon.

Since joining the Liga MX side in January, Rodriguez has scored two goals and produced four assists in eight appearances.

He’s not the only recognisable name playing in Mexico these days, either.

Marcos Llorente

Llorente hasn’t looked back since switching Real for Atletico in 2019.

Now considered a key component of Diego Simeone’s side, the versatile midfielder has been in fine form of late with a goal and assist in his last two appearances.

He’ll also be looking to get one over on his former side when the two Madrid clubs meet in the Champions League round of 16. Watch this space.