5 former Real Madrid players we can’t believe are currently without a club in 2024

Playing for Real Madrid is seen as the pinnacle for many players and you’d be surprised by how many of their former stars are currently without a club.

A player can end up on the free agents pile for a number of reasons, whether it’s down to injuries, personal circumstance or just waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

We’ve taken a closer look at the free agents list and have found five former Real Madrid players who currently find themselves without a club.

Sergio Ramos

Ramos is undoubtedly the highest-profile name on this list and he’s been without a club since leaving Sevilla in the summer.

The 38-year-old racked up a total of 671 appearances for Real Madrid during his 16-year stay with the club and he won a whopping 22 trophies during that time.

While he may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, it is somewhat surprising that he’s been without a club for the last few months.

He’s been heavily linked with moves to MLS and Saudi Arabia in the past, but as of writing, those moves haven’t materialised.

A shock move to Egyptian side SC Zamalek has also been rumoured, although Ramos’ wage demands have proven to be a stumbling block in that deal according to ESPN.

Keylor Navas

The 37-year-old was let go by PSG in the summer and he’s been patiently waiting for the right opportunity to come along before he throws himself back into the game.

Navas was a key member of the Real Madrid squad that won three consecutive Champions League titles and it’s surely only a matter of time before he finds himself a new club.

Following the season-ending injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Navas had been linked with a controversial move to Barcelona, although they’ve snapped up Wojciech Szczesny instead.

Mariano Diaz

The man who once inherited Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous number seven jersey. Diaz had two separate stints with Real Madrid and scored 12 goals in 84 appearances for the club.

Like Ramos, he most recently played for Sevilla, but now finds himself on the hunt for his next club, aged 31.

Jose Rodriguez

Not to be confused with Jese Rodriguez, we’d forgive you for not remembering Jose, given he only made one La Liga appearance for Real Madrid back in 2012-13.

Throughout his career, the 29-year-old has rarely stuck around in one place for long as he’s played for a total of 11 clubs since making his professional debut in 2012.

The central midfielder most recently played for Hapoel Tel Aviv and is now assessing his options after being let go in the summer.

Pedro Mendes

During his formative years, Mendes joined Real Madrid on loan from Sporting CP and made one appearance for the club during the 2011-12 campaign.

After Real Madrid opted against purchasing him on a permanent basis, Mendes spent the majority of his career playing in France for the likes of Rennes and Montpellier.

The 34-year-old most recently played for Portuguese side Estrela Amadora but currently finds himself without a club.