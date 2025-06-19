From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have a knack for signing players when their contracts run out.

The Spanish giants are already preparing to do the same again in 2026 and are scouting various players from across Europe who are entering the final year of their contract.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly had been a target for Real Madrid, although that now seems to be off the table, with the full-back set to pen a fresh deal with the Gunners.

We’ve taken a closer look at four players out of contract in 2026 who Real Madrid could target.

Ibrahima Konate

With Konate’s deal at Anfield set to expire in 2026, Liverpool will be keen to tie him down to a new deal and avoid a repeat of the Alexander-Arnold situation.

The Frenchman has been in negotiations with the club over a renewal, but amid interest from Real Madrid, he’s yet to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions.

Aged 26, Konate arguably still has the peak years of his career ahead of him and it would be a bitter pill for Liverpool to swallow if they do lose him on a free transfer.

From Liverpool’s perspective, he certainly wouldn’t be cheap to replace.

Dayot Upamecano

If Real Madrid can’t swing a deal for Konate, they could target his international teammate instead.

Following an impressive season with Bayern Munich, Upamecano is now entering the final year of his contract with the German giants.

Real Madrid have a history when it comes to signing Bayern Munich players on the cheap, having snatched David Alaba from them back in 2021.

Interestingly, Real Madrid were linked with Upamecano during his RB Leipzig days and we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if they rekindled their interest next summer.

Theo Hernandez

Another option that Real Madrid could target in defence is Hernandez, who is entering the final year of his contract with AC Milan.

Having previously played for Real Madrid, albeit briefly, he already has an understanding of the club and could be a good fit under Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid’s local rivals, Atletico Madrid, have been linked with the Frenchman recently, but they’ve since moved on and are now targeting Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

If he does decide to see out the final year of his contract with Milan, he could be one of the bargain signings of 2026.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

By the time the 2025-26 season ends, Thibaut Courtois will be 34 years old and Real Madrid could be in the market for his long-term replacement.

The Spanish giants have been linked with Donnarumma in the past and they’ll no doubt be keeping tabs on his contract situation with PSG.

As of writing, he’s set to enter the final year of his contract in Paris, with the Italian goalkeeper set to sit down with PSG bosses in the coming weeks.

