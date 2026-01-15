Alvaro Arbeloa’s long-term future at Real Madrid is already in doubt, following his side being dumped out of the Copa del Rey by lower league opposition.

It’s no secret that Florentino Perez is a big fan of Jurgen Klopp and the German boss is once again being linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

If Real Madrid are able to tempt the 58-year-old back into management, this is how we think he’d line them up next season.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Had it not been for Courtois’ heroics in 2022, Klopp would likely have another Champions League medal with Liverpool.

The Belgian shot stopper still ranks among the best goalkeepers in world football and we’d be surprised if Klopp made any major changes in this department.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent’s debut season in Spain hasn’t exactly gone to plan, but if there’s one person who can get him back on track, it’s Klopp.

He’s been sidelined with a thigh injury since December, but even when fully fit, hasn’t been a gaurenteed starter.

With the way Klopp sets up and given his relationship with the 27-year-old, we reckon the full-back would rediscoer his form in no time.

CB: Dean Huijsen

The 20-year-old is seen as the future at Real Madrid and we think he’d have a prominent role to play under Klopp.

When fit, he’s started in the majority of matches and hasn’t looked out of place since his move from Bournemouth.

CB: Dayot Upamecano

With Madrid pulling out of the race to sign Konate and with Upamecano out of contract at Bayern in the summer, this seems like a real possibility.

Real Madrid have been prominently linked with the Frenchman for quite some time and we think that he’d make a good partnership with Huijsen at the back.

Given Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao have consistently struggled with injuries over the years, picking up Upamecano on a free transfer seems like a no-brainer.

LB: Alvaro Carreras

When Carreras goes galloping down the left-hand side, we see shades of Andy Robertson.

Klopp likes to put a big emphasis on his full-backs getting forward and supporting the attack, which would be well-suited to Carreras’ game.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

Considering that Klopp tried to sign Tchouameni while he was at Liverpool, we’d assume that he’d be part of his plans going forward at Madrid.

Indeed, the German boss met with the French midfielder while he was at Monaco to try and convince him to join Liverpool, only for him to move to Madrid instead.

CM: Federico Valverde

With Klopp’s heavy metal football, he’ll need legs in midfield and someone like Valverde seems like the perfect fit for his system.

While he’s been used at right-back on plenty of occasions this season, Klopp would likely put the Uruguayan back into his natural position.

CM: Jude Bellingham

Considering Klopp wanted to sign Bellingham while he was at Liverpool, the German would almost certainly be buzzing to work with him in Madrid.

The England midfielder hasn’t been at his best during 2025-26, but we’re in no doubt that he’ll eventually rediscover his best form.

With a manager like Klopp behind him, Bellingham could reach new levels in 2026-27.

RW: Michael Olise

The Frenchman is arguably one of the top five players in Europe right now.

Across all competitions, he’s produced 29 goal contributions in 27 matches and leads the way when it comes to assists.

According to reports in Spain, Klopp would be keen to sign a new right-winger should he take the Madrid job and Olise seems perfect for this role.

He certainly wouldn’t come cheap, but when has that stopped Real Madrid in the past?

LW: Vinicius Junior

The Brazilian faces an uncertain long-term future in Spain, but we think that Klopp would convince him to stick around.

“He is a world-class player and should never be left alone in one-on-one situations,” Klopp said of Vinicius after the 2022 Champions League final.

“That night (in the Champions Final), at a very young age, he scored the decisive goal. I’m sure that’s already made him a Real Madrid legend.”

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Regardless of who comes in as the next Real Madrid boss, Mbappe will almost certainly be the starting number nine.

Despite Madrid’s inconsistency of late, the Frenchman has been enjoying one of his most prolific seasons to date, having scored 29 goals in 25 matches.

Klopp’s admiration for Mbappe is well documented and we think the pair would work well with one another.

READ NEXT: Predicting the 11 next big manager moves: Tuchel to Man Utd, Poch to Spurs…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Real Madrid manager since 2000?