Kylian Mbappe has now scored 70 goals for Real Madrid, but how long did it take him to reach that tally compared to Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve crunched the numbers.

It’s safe to say that the Frenchman has been a successful signing for Real Madrid. Having scored 70 goals in his first 81 games for the club, he already ranks 31st in the club’s all-time top scorers list.

His 70th goal was a superb strike from the edge of the box against Alaves, which sailed into the top corner past the helpless Antonio Sivera.

While Mbappe’s record of 70 goals in 81 matches is very impressive, it’s not quite as prolific as CR7’s record.

In total, he only needed 75 games to reach 70 goals for the club, therefore needing six fewer matches than Mbappe.

His 70th goal for the club came in March 2011, when he scored a hat-trick against Malaga during Real Madrid’s 7-0 triumph.

In terms of minutes played, Mbappe has racked up 6,673 minutes for the club, while Ronaldo only needed 6,425 minutes.

While Mbappe did take slightly longer to reach 70 goals, he has become the second fastest player to reach that tally, only trailing CR7.

Given the form he’s currently in, it’s no surprise that Xabi Alonso has drawn similarities between both players.

“Kylian is on his way to making history at Real Madrid, just like Cristiano did,” Alonso recently told reporters.

“His ambition, his statistics… he’s among the chosen few. Working with him day-to-day is great; his desire to influence others, his contagious energy, is something he shares with Cristiano.

“There, I see similarities. Cristiano is Cristiano, and Kylian is Kylian. They’re both exceptional. We’re very lucky to have Kylian, and we have to make the most of it.”

For club and country, Mbappe has now scored 63 goals this year, making him one of the most prolific players of all time over a calendar year.

In the 21st century, only Robert Lewandowski (2021), Ronaldo (2013) and Lionel Messi (2012) have scored more than 63 goals in a calendar year.

With two more fixtures remaining for Mbappe and Real Madrid in 2025, he still has the chance to add a few more goals to his tally before the year is over.

Here’s the full breakdown of how long it took both Mbappe and Ronaldo to reach 70 goals for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 81

Goals: 70

Assists: 9

Goal contributions: 79

Penalties: 14

Minutes per goal: 95.3

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 119.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 84.5

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 75

Goals: 70

Assists: 20

Goal contributions: 90

Penalties: 11

Minutes per goal: 91.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 108.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 71.4

