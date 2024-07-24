How long it will take Kylian Mbappe to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid scoring record

Kylian Mbappe has made it no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is his football idol, but how long will it take the Frenchman to break CR7’s Real Madrid scoring record?

Ronaldo spent a total of nine years at Real Madrid and during that time, he scored more goals than he made appearances.

Upon leaving the club in 2018, he left as the clubs all-time top scorer with a whopping 450 goals to his name – 96 more goals than anyone else has scored for the club.

His most prolific year came in 2014–15 when he scored a whopping 61 goals across all competitions. His goalscoring figures remained consistent throughout his time at the club and Mbappe certainly has some work to do if he wants to catch up.

While comparisons have been made between Mbappe and CR7, the Frenchman has insisted that he is following his own path.

“I am following my own path,” Mbappe told reporters when discussing the comparisons to Ronaldo.

“My dream of playing at Real Madrid is coming a reality. I hope that I will also be able to mark football but I am not going to write the next chapter of Cristiano Ronaldo’s story.

“I hope I will be able to be one of a kind at Real Madrid and be completely different.”

For many, Mbappe is the best player in the world right now and for good reason. The 25-year-old left PSG as their all-time top scorer and he can’t wait to get started in his new surroundings.

“A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid,” Mbappe told reporters.

“Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid.”

READ NEXT: The 10 most valuable players in La Liga in 2024-25: Mbappe, Bellingham, Yamal…

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon

We’ve taken a closer look at the numbers and have figured out how long it would theoretically take Mbappe to break Ronaldo’s Real Madrid goalscoring record.

– At Real Madrid, Ronaldo averaged a goal every 84.05 minutes. If Mbappe was to match that record, it would take him around nine years of consistent scoring to break the scoring record.

– At PSG, Mbappe scored an average of 37 goals per season. If he scores 37 goals per season at Real Madrid, it would take him more than 12 seasons to break Ronaldo’s scoring record of 450 goals.

– Last season was Mbappe’s most prolific campaign at PSG as he netted 44 goals across all competitions. If he manages to maintain that same rate of scoring in Spain, it would take him just over 10 seasons to break Ronaldo’s record.

– In order for Mbappe to break Ronaldo’s scoring record in fewer seasons than it took CR7, he would need to score around 56 goals per season for eight consecutive campaigns.

– For PSG, Mbappe has never scored more than 40 league goals in a season. Comparatively, Ronaldo had three separate league campaigns where he scored 40 or more goals for Real Madrid.

– On average, Mbappe scored 0.83 goals per game for PSG. Ronaldo on the other hand scored 1.03 goals per game for Real Madrid, highlighting the gap between both players.