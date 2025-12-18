Kylian Mbappe scored his 57th and 58th goals of 2025 last night against Talavera, leaving him one goal shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for Real Madrid.

It’s safe to say that Mbappe has enjoyed quite the year for himself in 2025. After joining Real Madrid last season, there were some question marks over the Frenchman and his ability to play alongside Vinicius Junior.

While he did take a few months to fully bed in, it’s clear that Mbappe is now the main man at Madrid, ahead of Vinicius and Jude Bellingham.

Since the start of 2025, he’s now scored 58 goals at club level, which is only one shy of Ronaldo‘s best-ever scoring year.

In terms of Ronaldo, he was at his goalscoring peak during 2013, when he scored a whopping 59 goals for Real Madrid across all competitions. Including international goals, he bagged 69 that year.

Unsurprisingly, the 59 goals that Ronaldo scored at club level in 2013 are a club record for Real Madrid.

However, with Mbappe just one goal behind him and with one more game to play, his record is now in jeopardy of being broken.

Real Madrid’s final match of 2025 is against Sevilla this weekend, where the Frenchman will no doubt be hungrier than ever to get on the scoresheet.

It’s worth noting that Mbappe has scored in both of his previous games against Sevilla, which will no doubt give him a boost going into the weekend.

Here is the current breakdown of the highest-scoring Real Madrid players over a calendar year:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (2013) – 59 goals

=2. Kylian Mbappe (2025) – 58 goals

=2. Cristiano Ronaldo (2012) – 58 goals

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (2014) – 56 goals

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (2015) – 54 goals

It’s been well documented that Mbappe grew up idolising Ronaldo and now being on the verge of breaking one of his greatest records, must be quite the feeling.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my role model, an example for me,” Mbappe said during an interview earlier in the year.

“I’m lucky to be able to talk to him, he gives me advice, he helps me… for me, he’s number one.

“Cristiano is the reference point for Real Madrid. People still dream and talk about him.

“I’m lucky to talk to him often. He gives me advice, motivates me and that means a lot coming from someone I looked up to as a kid.”

While Mbappe could break Ronaldo’s calendar year record this weekend, he’s still got a long way to go in order to match his other records at Real Madrid.

In 438 matches, CR7 scored a record 450 goals for the club, averaging a goal every 84 minutes throughout his Madrid career.

For context, Mbappe has been averaging a goal every 93.9 minutes since joining Real Madrid, meaning he’d need to make around 470 appearances for the club in order to tie level with Ronaldo’s record of 450 goals.

