Kylian Mbappe has already achieved something that Cristiano Ronaldo never managed across his nine legendary years at Real Madrid.

Barcelona rode their luck in the opening stages of the first Clasico of the 2025-26 season.

A penalty was awarded and subsequently overturned after Lamine Yamal appeared to catch Vinicius Junior inside the penalty area.

A short while later, Mbappe thought he’d opened the scoring with an exceptionally well-taken half-volley from distance – only to be denied by VAR, intervening for a marginal offside call.

But Los Blancos’ biggest Galactico didn’t have to wait all that longer to get his name on the scoresheet. He notched the first goal on 22 minutes, timing his run superbly to breach Barcelona’s high line and slot home following a well-executed through ball from Jude Bellingham.

Surprisingly enough, that opener was something that Mbappe’s boyhood idol Ronaldo never managed in his entire stint in the Spanish capital – an open-play goal scored at the Bernabeu in La Liga against Barcelona.

Ronaldo’s overall record at Real Madrid is an almost impossible benchmark for Mbappe or any other attacking Galactico signing the club make.

The 40-year-old scored almost half of his career total of 950 goals during his remarkably prolific nine-year stint with Real Madrid. He averaged a better-than-goal-per-game average, with 450 goals from 438 appearances.

He also boasted a pretty handy record in El Clasico. Only his great rival Lionel Messi scored more goals in the blockbuster fixture, with 26 in total, and he’s tied with Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano on 18 goals for Real Madrid.

But just three of his total 450 goals, and 18 El Clasico goals, were scored at home in a home league outing against Barcelona. And all of them were penalties.

Real Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer was fit and available to feature in all nine home La Liga matches that they played against Barcelona during his time there. He started eight games and played 753 of 810 minutes across them.

In those 753 minutes, Ronaldo notched three goals (all penalties) and no assists.

In those same games, Messi notched nine goals (four from penalties) and three assists.

Mbappe lost 4-0 in his El Clasico debut last season – a home league fixture against Hansi Flick’s eventual champions. But he also saw two goals disallowed for offside.

Now, at the second time of asking, Mbappe has already achieved something that Ronaldo never did with a home league goal against Real Madrid’s historic rivals.

Ironically enough, he stepped up early in the second half and saw a spot-kick saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Does any of this really mean anything? Probably not.

Mbappe will do well to match his hero’s tally of 18 Clasico goals. But it’s a wild quirk that Ronaldo never managed a non-penalty goal from nine matches in this fixture.

