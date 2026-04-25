Kylian Mbappe has just made his 100th appearance for Real Madrid – but how do his stats stack up against his idol Cristiano Ronaldo after the same milestone?

The France international, a World Cup winner who is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, is arguably Real Madrid’s most high-profile ‘Galactico’ signing since Ronaldo’s world-record transfer from Manchester United back in 2009.

Unlike Mbappe, Ronaldo already had a Ballon d’Or and a Champions League winner’s medal under his belt by the time he arrived in the Spanish capital. Mbappe scored hundreds of goals for Monaco and PSG, winning countless domestic trophies, but the biggest prizes evaded him.

The 27-year-old has continued scoring at a ridiculous rate, claiming his first European Golden Shoe in his debut season at the Bernabeu, but silverware has so far evaded him.

It’s looking like a second successive season without any major trophies, with only a relatively minor UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup to show for his time at the club so far.

He can take some comfort from the fact that Ronaldo’s early years weren’t laden with trophies, either. Madrid didn’t win anything in his debut season, while year two only brought a Copa del Rey.

“Look after the lad,” Ronaldo urged Real Madrid fans in an interview with Spanish TV show El Chiringuito back in February 2015.

“The fans need to look after him. He’s very good. The club have to help to protect him, I have no doubt he’ll bring a lot of joy to Madrid fans.”

It’s well-established that Ronaldo was Mbappe’s biggest inspiration growing up – but, as the stats show, he’s still got some improving to do if he’s to emulate Los Blancos’ all-time top goalscorer.

“I love [Mbappe], not just because of his story as a kid, how he loved Cristiano, I was his idol,” Ronaldo added.

“I think he’s a top player.

“It’s complicated, because he doesn’t know how to play as a forward in my opinion — or rather, it’s not that he doesn’t know, but it isn’t his position. If I was at Madrid, I’d show him how to play as a number nine.

“I wasn’t a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger. People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward. I think [Mbappe] shouldn’t be a typical forward, he should do things his way.”

Here’s how Ronaldo and Mbappe compare after 100 appearances for Los Blancos:

Kylian Mbappe after 100 Real Madrid appearances

Goals: 85

Assists: 11

Goal contributions: 96

Penalties: 19 ⭐

Free-kicks: 1

Minutes per goal: 97

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 123

Minutes per goal or assist: 85

Cristiano Ronaldo after 100 Real Madrid appearances

Goals: 95 ⭐

Assists: 30 ⭐

Goal contributions: 125 ⭐

Penalties: 16

Free-kicks: 11 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 89 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 107 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 67 ⭐

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