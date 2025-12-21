Kylian Mbappe recently scored his 59th goal of 2025 for Real Madrid and tied level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s best-ever scoring year with the club.

However, the Frenchman certainly won’t be easing up and he’ll already have his eyes on the next CR7 record that he can break this season.

It’s been well-documented that Mbappe has had a tremendous year in 2025, scoring 59 goals in 57 games for Real Madrid. Ronaldo was at his most prolific during 2013, when he also scored 59 goals across the calendar year.

In terms of a full season, CR7 also holds the record for Real Madrid as the player with the most goals in a single campaign.

His most prolific season was in 2014-15, when he scored a record 61 goals across all competitions in 54 appearances for Real Madrid.

During 2025-26 so far, Mbappe has scored 29 goals in 24 matches, meaning he’s currently scored 47.5% of the goals Ronaldo scored in 2014-15.

However, when digging into the underlying numbers, it becomes clear that the Frenchman has actually been more prolific this season than Ronaldo was during his peak scoring campaign.

Throughout 2014-15, Ronaldo averaged a goal every 76.08 minutes, which is stunning consistency over an entire campaign.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has been averaging a goal every 72.6 minutes during 2025-26, meaning he has been slightly more prolific so far.

Of course, the Frenchman’s numbers have been taken from a much smaller sample size, but it’s still impressive nonetheless.

If Mbappe manages to play the exact same number of games as Ronaldo did in 2014-15 and he maintains his current scoring rate, he will break the record which has stood since 2015.

In terms of minutes played, CR7 played a total of 4,641 minutes in 2014-15 across 54 matches.

If Mbappe plays the exact same number of minutes, he’ll be projected to score 63 goals this season, provided that he continues to average a strike every 72.6 minutes.

Given that Real Madrid are expected to go deep in the Champions League and Mbappe will continue to be their focal point, we think he stands a good chance of breaking the record this season.

Here’s the full breakdown of Mbappe’s stats so far this season and how they compare to Ronaldo’s during his most prolific season in 2014-15.

Kylian Mbappe 2025-26 stats

Games: 24

Goals: 29

Assists: 5

Goal contributions: 34

Penalties: 9

Minutes per goal: 72.7

Minutes per goal or assist: 62

Goals per game: 1.2

Goal contributions per game: 1.4

Cristiano Ronaldo 2014-15 stats

Games: 54

Goals: 61

Assists: 21

Goal contributions: 82

Penalties: 13

Minutes per goal: 76.1

Minutes per goal or assist: 56.6

Goals per game: 1.1

Goal contributions per game: 1.5

