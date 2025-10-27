Kylian Mbappe has now scored 60 goals for Real Madrid, but how long did it take him to reach that milestone compared to Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Despite ending his debut season in Spain without a major trophy, it’s safe to say that Mbappe has had a huge impact in Madrid.

He scored 44 goals in his debut season and has carried his prolific form into 2025-26, having scored 16 goals in his last 13 games.

His 60th goal for the club came over the weekend as Real Madrid won El Clasico, beating Barcelona 2-1.

After his stunning strike in the 11th minute was ruled out, he opened the scoring 22nd minute with a superbly taken goal.

In total, it’s only taken him 72 matches to reach 60 goals, having averaged a strike every 98.1 minutes.

On the other hand, it only took Ronaldo 61 matches to reach 60 goals for Real Madrid, meaning he reached the landmark in 11 fewer matches.

The Portuguese forward scored 33 goals in 35 appearances during his debut season and didn’t stop scoring from that point onward.

His 60th strike for the club came against Getafe back in January 2011, during a 3-2 triumph for Jose Mourinho’s side.

During that period, Ronaldo was averaging a goal every 86.3 minutes for Madrid and was scoring virtually every week.

Mbappe has made it no secret that he idolised Ronaldo when growing up and CR7 still keeps tabs on the Frenchman today.

“I love [Mbappé], not just because of his story as a kid, how he loved Cristiano, I was his idol,” Ronaldo said in February.

“I think he’s a top player.

“The fans need to look after him. He’s very good. The club have to help to protect him, I have no doubt he’ll bring a lot of joy to Madrid fans.

“It’s complicated, because he doesn’t know how to play as a forward in my opinion — or rather, it’s not that he doesn’t know, but it isn’t his position.

“If I was at Madrid, I’d show him how to play as a number nine.

“I wasn’t a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger. People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward.

“I think [Mbappe] shouldn’t be a typical forward, he should do things his way.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how long it took both Mbappe and Ronaldo to reach 60 goals for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 72

Goals: 60

Assists: 7

Goal contributions: 67

Penalties: 12 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 98.1

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 122.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 87.9

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 61 ⭐

Goals: 60

Assists: 16 ⭐

Goal contributions: 76 ⭐

Penalties: 10

Minutes per goal: 86.3 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 103.5 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 68.1 ⭐

