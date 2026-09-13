Kylian Mbappe scores two as Golden Boot race with Raphinha continues

Kylian Mbappe continued his incredible goalscoring run to start the season as he hit two more in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Mbappe has been at his goalscoring best to start his La Liga campaign and has reached six goals in five matches, putting him joint top of the league’s top-scoring charts.

The Frenchman’s first came from the penalty spot in the 14th minute as he calmly rolled it past the keeper to the right.

He then became the playmaker as he laid the ball off to Alvaro Carreras to put Madrid two goals to the good.

Mbappe had a chance to double his personal tally just before half time as he feinted his way to the edge of the box but his curled effort cannoned off the post.

He did though get his second in injury time when he was played in by Arda Guler ahead of a Rayo defence that was pushed high for an equaliser.

With all the time in the world, Mbappe picked his spot in the far corner to make it six goals for the league season so far.

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Mbappe has scored in three of Madrid’s five games so far this season, putting him joint top of the scoring charts with Raphinha and Rayo’s Sergio Camello.

The Barcelona winger does though have a game in hand with the Catalans facing Levante on Sunday.

Jude Bellingham also scored to take his tally to three while it has been a bit slow going for Vinicius Junior who has just one league goal so far this campaign.

Jose Mourinho though was not worried and praised the Brazilian for other areas of his game.

“Vinicius is in better physical shape than ever, but he is just one millimetre short of reaching his top speed,” Mourinho said.

“His ability to repeat efforts is immense. It is a process he is gradually absorbing. Mentally, he is very strong, and he knows Real Madrid more than anyone else.

“He plays with great responsibility, which is the responsibility of playing for Real Madrid and the Brazil national team. He is calm. The goals will come.”

Barcelona still have the edge over their rivals having scored 17 goals so far this season, three more than Madrid’s 14.

The Camp Nou side have also played a game less and have won all four of their matches so far this season.

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