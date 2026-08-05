The immediate future of Real Madrid‘s attack appears to be at a crossroads, with Vinicius Junior‘s future at the Bernabeu thrown into doubt.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Vinicius’ contract negotiations with Los Blancos have reached a “crucial stage”.

The Brazil international is into the final 12 months of his current deal, and if he doesn’t sign an extension it appears likely that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would sanction a sale this summer, with Arsenal waiting in the wings and ready to pay a colossal fee for his signature.

Generally when it comes to contract brinkmanship, Perez doesn’t tend to blink. We’ve seen high-profile players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Mesut Ozil leave, and Vinicius could be set to follow in their footsteps.

Allowing Vinicius to leave, at the age of 26 and theoretically at his peak, would symbolise Real Madrid betting the house on Kylian Mbappe.

On an individual level, it’s difficult to argue with that decision. Mbappe has scored a remarkable 86 goals in 103 appearances across his first two seasons at the Bernabeu, winning the first European Golden Shoe of his career and further establishing his reputation as one of the best goalscorers in Europe.

Vinicius’ numbers have remained largely excellent too. The Brazilian has registered 44 goals and 33 assists over the same period, continuing to create and score at an elite level despite no longer being the undisputed main man of Madrid’s attack.

The pair have struck up an impressive understanding, but their roles have been very different. Mbappe has led the line as Madrid’s central striker, while Vinicius has tended to play in a supporting role.

That has prompted an awkward question for Perez and the Madrid hierarchy. Even if Mbappe and Vinicius have both produced outstanding individual output, has the team actually functioned better with both of them on the pitch?

The evidence suggests not. Barcelona have repeatedly come out on top in the biggest domestic contests, while Los Blancos have failed to seriously challenge for the Champions League despite boasting arguably the most fearsome attack in world football. Neither Carlo Ancelotti nor Xabi Alonso, widely regarded as excellent coaches and tacticians, were able to make it work.

It’s a stark contrast to where Vinicius stood just a couple of years ago. He was the face of Real Madrid, a serial trophy winner and a two-time Champions League final goalscorer. Since the Ballon d’Or snub and Mbappe’s arrival, though, the narrative has shifted.

Could Madrid do with shifting one of them on? And if so, which one?

Here’s how Mbappe and Vinicius compare over the last two seasons at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe’s two seasons at Real Madrid

Games: 103 ⭐

Goals: 86 ⭐

Assists: 12 ⭐

Goal contributions: 98 ⭐

Penalties: 19 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 97.2 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 124.8 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 85.3 ⭐

Vinicius Junior’s last two seasons at Real Madrid

Games: 111

Goals: 44

Assists: 33 ⭐

Goal contributions: 77

Penalties: 9

Minutes per goal: 201.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 253.7

Minutes per goal or assist: 115.3

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