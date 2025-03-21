Real Madrid’s Luka Modric helped Croatia beat France and his club team-mates Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday.

Modric had a great game in Croatia’s midfield and was probably the best Real Madrid player on the pitch.

The 39-year-old helped control the tempo for his team and provided the assist for Croatia’s first goal – a brilliant lofted pass towards Ivan Perisic, who crossed the ball to Ante Budimir to break the deadlock.

Former Tottenham winger Persic fired home a crisp finish into the bottom corner to increase their advantage in first-half added time and France had little answer in the second-half.

Mbappe, who has scored 20 La Liga goals in his debut season for Real Madrid, made his return to the France side after a six-month absence from international duty

But he could not inspire them, despite having six shots in the match, and faces an uphill task to avenge the defeat in Sunday’s return match at the Stade de France.

Despite the mutual respect between the two players, Modric and Mbappe had a brief on-field clash late in the game.

In the 88th minute, Mbappe went down inside the box, hoping to win a late penalty or free kick.

But instead of sympathy, he was met with the veteran’s animated response, telling him in no uncertain terms to get back up and that kind of behaviour would only fly in La Liga .

It was also a reminder of the 39-year-old’s no-nonsense attitude and leadership. The Croatia captain wasn’t about to let his club team-mate dictate any game involving his beloved country.

Despite their club connection, neither player backed down in the heat of the contest.

Mbappe’s disappointment was visible as he left the pitch with a stern expression, unable to hide his frustration at both the defeat and the late-game incident with Modric.

While this tense moment will likely be forgotten once they reunite at Madrid’s training ground next week, it serves as a reminder that national pride often outweighs club allegiances.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are keen to extend Modric’s contract by another year, taking the midfielder past his 40th birthday.

But other sources have suggested the Croatia midfielder is open to playing a further year elsewhere before ending his career after next year’s World Cup in North America.

Whatever his decision, Modric’s zeal for the game is clearly undiminished if his performance against France in Split is anything to go by.

Croatia will soon have to learn how to continue competing at the upper echelons of international football without their greatest-ever player.

The signs at last summer’s European Championship, which saw Croatia exit in the group stages, was that the next generation of talent might struggle to emulate the current squad.

But Modric looks determined to play at his fifth World Cup next year and his b*llocking of Mbappe last night shows the fire needed to do so remains very much in place.

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: An XI of world-class ballers born after Luka Modric’s professional debut

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Carlo Ancelotti’s 25 most-used players at Real Madrid?

