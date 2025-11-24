Kylian Mbappe has now reached 70 goal contributions for Real Madrid, but did he manage to do it in fewer matches than Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve crunched the numbers.

It’s safe to say that the Frenchman is now Real Madrid’s main man in the final third, having taken the mantle from Vinicius Junior.

Despite missing out on all the major trophies during his debut season, Mbappe still enjoyed a successful individual campaign, having scored 44 goals and produced five assists during 2024-25.

Given Madrid fell short in the Champions League and La Liga last year, the whole squad has looked hungrier for success this year.

Indeed, if you thought Mbappe’s numbers were impressive last season, he’s taken his game to a whole new level this season.

In his first 17 games across all competitions, the 26-year-old has scored 18 goals and produced three assists, averaging a goal contribution every 70.9 minutes.

Taking all of his games into account, he’s now produced 70 goal contributions in 76 appearances for Real Madrid, which is some record.

However, as you might have guessed, Ronaldo managed to reach that figure in even fewer matches.

CR7 produced his 70th goal contribution for Real Madrid back in December 2010, during his 58th appearance for the club.

That means it took Ronaldo 18 fewer matches to reach 70 combined goals and assists than it did Mbappe.

At that point in his Madrid career, CR7 was averaging a goal contribution every 70.1 minutes, which is a similar ratio to Mbappe’s in 2025-26.

Living up to Ronaldo comparisons was always going to be near impossible for Mbappe, which is why the Frenchman is determined to forge his own legacy at the club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been my role model, an example for me. I’m lucky to talk to him, he gives me advice, he helps me,” Mbappe said during an interview earlier in the year.

“Cristiano is number one. The reference of Real Madrid. People still dream and talk of Cristiano now

“I’ve been here for a year and a half, and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different.

“I want to follow my own path. Being mentioned alongside Cristiano is already an honor, but I just want to make my own way, help the team, and win as many titles as possible.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how long it took both Mbappe and Ronaldo to reach 70 goal contributions for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 76

Goals: 62 ⭐

Assists: 8

Goals + assists: 70

Penalties: 13 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 100.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 127.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 89.1

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 58 ⭐

Goals: 55

Assists: 15 ⭐

Goals + assists: 70

Penalties: 9

Minutes per goal: 89.2 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 106.7 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 70.1 ⭐

