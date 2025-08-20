Kylian Mbappe has now played 60 matches for Real Madrid, but how does his record compare with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s after the same number of games?

Like Ronaldo, Mbappe also ended his first season in Madrid without a major trophy. While he did win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, he missed out on the major silverware.

However, despite Real Madrid falling short in the Champions League and La Liga, Mbappe himself still had a campaign to remember in 2024-25.

He broke the record for the most goals scored from a Real Madrid player in their first season, bagging 44 goals across all competitions.

The 26-year-old started the 2025-26 season strong, scoring the winning goal against Osasuna from the penalty spot.

Having now made 60 appearances for the club, Mbappe’s record makes for good reading. In total, he’s scored 45 goals and has provided five assists.

By the time Ronaldo made his 60th appearance for Real Madrid, he was already halfway through his second season with the club.

His 60th appearance came against Levante back in December 2010. Real Madrid ran out as 8-0 winners on the night and Ronaldo claimed a hat-trick.

While Mbappe’s numbers have been impressive at Real Madrid so far, they don’t hold a candle to the numbers that Ronaldo was producing.

In his first 60 appearances for the club, CR7 scored 58 goals and provided 16 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 68.7 minutes.

Once Ronaldo arrived in Spain, there was no doubt that he was the star of the show and the focal point of Madrid’s forward line.

However, in the case of Mbappe, there’s still a debate over what his best position actually is. He’s predominantly been used as a number nine, but plenty of people think that he’s more effective playing on the left-hand side.

Back in February, Ronaldo himself commented on Mbappe and how he still needs to adapt to being a natural centre forward.

“It’s complicated, because he doesn’t know how to play as a forward in my opinion – or rather, it’s not that he doesn’t know, but it isn’t his position,” Ronaldo said during an interview with El Chringuito.

“If I was at Madrid, I’d show him how to play as a number nine.

“I wasn’t a forward. I got used to it, but I was a winger. People forget that. I was a forward, but not a typical forward.

“I think [Mbappe] shouldn’t be a typical forward, he should do things his way.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Mbappe’s stats compare with Ronaldo’s after 60 matches at Real Madrid.

Mbappe stats after 60 matches

Games: 60

Goals: 45

Assists: 5

Goals + assists: 50

Penalties: 8

Minutes per goal: 107.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 130.7

Minutes per goal or assist: 96.7

Ronaldo stats after 60 matches

Games: 60

Goals: 58 ⭐

Assists: 16 ⭐

Goals + assists: 74 ⭐

Penalties: 9 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 87.7 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 103.8 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 68.7 ⭐

