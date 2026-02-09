Kylian Mbappe has now made 90 appearances for Real Madrid and we’ve compared his record with Cristiano Ronaldo’s after the same number of matches.

In many ways, Mbappe’s career at Madrid has mirrored Ronaldo’s during his first 18 months at the club.

Both players failed to win a major trophy in their debut season, despite having excellent individual campaigns that saw them score 30+ goals.

During Ronaldo’s second season, in 2010-11, he became even more prolific and scored 53 goals in 54 appearances, but he only won the Copa del Rey that year.

Given that Madrid have looked off the pace across most competitions of late, there’s a realistic chance that Mbappe will end his second season without a major trophy once again.

However, despite the problems facing Real Madrid right now, the Frenchman has continued to produce elite numbers.

In 31 games this season, he’s scored 38 goals, which is 30 more than any of his teammates have managed as of writing.

Since joining the club, Mbappe has now made 90 appearances across all competitions and has scored 82 goals and provided 10 assists. Having averaged a goal contribution every 80.5 minutes, he’s been in a league of his own.

While Mbappe’s numbers are absolutely astonishing, he still falls significantly short of Ronaldo at the same point.

During CR7’s first 90 games for the club, he scored 86 goals and provided 24 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 69.3 minutes.

It’s also worth highlighting that 23% of Mbappe’s goals have been penalties, whilst only 15% of Ronaldo’s goals were scored from the penalty spot.

Mbappe is clearly in a league of his own right now, but when compared to the greats of the past, he’s still got plenty of work to do.

Following Real Madrid’s recent triumph over Valencia, Alvaro Arbeloa described Mbappe as the best player in the world and claimed he’s on his way to matching Ronaldo’s lagacy.

“Words fail to describe Kylian,” Arbeloa said after the match. “We thought we wouldn’t see anything like Cristiano, but he’s on his way.

“We’re very lucky to have him. He’s the best player in the world right now.

“Like I said, Cristiano’s performance seemed otherworldly, and Kylian still has a long way to go, but he has the talent to follow in his footsteps. Why not surpass him? If anyone can, it’s Kylian.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Mbappe’s career record compares with Ronaldo’s after the same number of matches.

Kylian Mbappe

Games: 90

Goals: 82

Assists: 10

Goal contributions: 92

Penalties: 19

Minutes per goal: 90.3

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 117.6

Minutes per goal or assist: 80.5

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 90

Goals: 86

Assists: 24

Goal contributions: 110

Penalties: 13

Minutes per goal: 88.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 104.4

Minutes per goal or assist: 69.3

