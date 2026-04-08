Alvaro Arbeloa is far from certain to continue as Real Madrid manager into next season, so who could replace him if a change is made in the summer?

Madrid put Arbeloa in charge in January after parting ways with Xabi Alonso just half a season into what should have been a three-year reign.

The former Liverpool defender is believed to be under contract until the end of next season, but felt like a caretaker kind of appointment when he got the job three months ago.

Thus, some expect Real Madrid to appoint a new manager in the summer. Arbeloa has faced scrutiny over the past few days for losing to Mallorca in LaLiga and Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Madrid are seven points behind Barcelona in LaLiga’s title race with eight games to go. Already out of the Copa del Rey and runners-up in the Supercopa de Espana, a failure to overturn their deficit against Bayern would lead to a trophyless season.

That’s not the kind of thing Real Madrid stand for and rumours are already flying about who their next manager after Arbeloa could be.

We’ve ranked the best candidates for the job if they do make a change this summer.

5. Andoni Iraola

Iraola was reportedly on Madrid’s pre-Alonso shortlist of potential successors to Carlo Ancelotti, but remained with Bournemouth. His contract expires at the end of the season, though, which could make him one of the most in-demand managers this summer.

After spending 12 years in LaLiga as a player with Athletic Bilbao, Iraola has been expressing his knowledge of the game well as a Premier League manager.

But he would arguably need more experience before taking the Madrid job. It’s one thing for a player like Dean Huijsen to step up from Bournemouth to Madrid, but it’s a whole other thing for a manager.

4. Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann has been on Madrid’s radar before, but their timeframes didn’t align. After all, it’s easy to forget the German is still only 38 years of age.

Currently in charge of his national team – on a deal encompassing not just the upcoming World Cup, but also Euro 2028 – Nagelsmann would have to renounce that role or be bought out of it.

Would it be worth it? Potentially. The former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss retains good pedigree at this stage of his career.

However, he has only managed German teams so far, which could weaken his credentials.

3. Max Allegri

Allegri recently had to downplay rumours of him being in the frame for the Madrid job. Currently in his second spell in charge of AC Milan, the Italian is under contract for another year.

Known for his effective style of play, Allegri has only managed either Milan or Juventus since 2010. He knows what it takes to handle expectations at the big clubs, even though he has some detractors for his tactics and remains untested outside of Italy.

But the 58-year-old gets results and possesses the kind of authority to oversee the challenge of guiding a club with big expectations.

He shouldn’t be top of the shortlist, and might not even be available without having to pay compensation, but would be worth considering in Madrid.

Their last Italian manager wasn’t too bad, after all.

2. Jurgen Klopp

Could it happen?

Klopp would seemingly be the dream appointment in Madrid if he signalled any desire to return to the touchline. It’s a big if, though.

Liverpool looked likely to be his last job as a manager when he walked away in the summer of 2024. Since then, he’s been working in an off-the-field role with the Red Bull network of clubs.

But the 58-year-old could yet have more in the managerial tank. And he is one of the few around who would automatically be worthy of a club of Madrid’s stature.

Reuniting with Trent Alexander-Arnold would rekindle a successful collaboration between player and manager, in one of the several subplots of a potential Klopp appointment.

However, before Madridistas get too excited, it has to be emphasised that it’s unlikely.

1. Mauricio Pochettino

Any thoughts of Pochettino returning for a second spell with Tottenham this summer have been dismissed by Spurs’ appointment of Roberto De Zerbi on a long-term deal.

It opens up an intriguing question as to what Pochettino’s next job will be if he vacates the USMNT job after the World Cup as expected.

Still only 54, Pochettino hasn’t managed in Spain since leaving Espanyol in November 2012.

He has had to deal with big egos before while in charge of PSG and Chelsea, achieving a 65% win rate with the former but failing to make the most of a star-studded squad on the European stage.

Nevertheless, Pochettino remains well thought of and has refused to rule out the prospect of managing Madrid.

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