Real Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Manchester City has heaped further pressure on the under-fire Xabi Alonso, and if some reports are to be believed, the former Liverpool midfielder is not long for the job.

Alonso’s insistence for the players to work hard has reportedly made him an enemy in some portions of the Madrid dressing room. Whistles from the Bernabéu crowd tend to precede an imminent departure.

With the club seventh in the Champions League table and four points off La Liga leaders Barcelona, it may not be long before president Florentino Perez cuts the cord, but who could they bring in?

Zinedine Zidane

The ‘break glass for Zizou’ option has been well used by Madrid but the Frenchman has not coached a team since he left Spain in 2021 and by all accounts, is in no rush to return.

While on his sabbatical, job openings at the likes of Bayern, Manchester United and Liverpool have come and gone and reports suggest Zidane only has one posting in mind – the French national team.

As he waits for the World Cup and Didier Deschamps’ expected departure, it remains to be seen whether Madrid can tempt him back one last time.

The promise of an interim job until the end of the season may tempt him as it would not interfere with his France hopes but there must be a reason why Zizou has not been seen on a touchline for four years.

Alvaro Arbeloa

How do you replace one ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid player turned manager? By appointing another one.

In the many rumours of Alonso’s possible sacking, Arbeloa’s name has been mentioned the most as a possible successor.

As Zidane did – and Pep Guardiola at Barcelona – Arbeloa is currently the B team boss so could be Madrid’s version of ‘give it Giggsy until the end of the season’.

One question would be whether a full-back can gain the respect of the tempestuous Madrid dressing room if someone like Alonso could not.

Raul

When he’s not watching Aston Villa games, Raul has been linked with the Madrid job a number of times over the years but has not yet been given the nod.

As for his experience, he spent seven seasons overseeing Real Madrid’s academy and took them to the playoffs in 2021, prompting rumours that he could succeed Zidane in the top job.

Two years later, he again made the playoffs but in 2025, he left the club a few days after Alonso was confirmed as the new manager.

A coincidence or annoyance that he was not chosen, only he knows but he may now fancy a run at the top job.

QUIZ: Can you name every Real Madrid manager since 2000?

Santiago Solari

Another name linked to the Madrid job is former manager Solari.

The Argentine already has a caretaker stint under his belt having replaced Julen Lopetegui in October 2018 and rules in Spain meant he had to be named permanent coach 14 days later.

He won the Club World Cup but was sacked in March after Madrid exited the Champions League at the hands of Ajax.

Post-Madrid, he joined Club América in Mexico but was sacked in March 2022 after a poor run of results.

Solari then would appear to be a last resort for Madrid or, at best, a man who can plug a hole for two weeks while a better candidate is elected.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp has been enjoying his semi-retirement since leaving Liverpool but could Madrid be enough to tempt him back into coaching?

He currently serves as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull but has previously hinted Madrid would be a dream job.

Whether that is still the case after he tasted retirement remains to be seen but Klopp is probably the best manager Madrid could reasonably get right now.

Honestly, in the event this does happen, we imagine Klopp would go all-in. A short-term, interim stint doesn’t seem his bag. But never say never. Tiding him by until the Germany job comes up might make sense.

READ NEXT: Six reasons Real Madrid should KEEP Xabi Alonso despite intensifying sack rumours

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Real Madrid’s top 20 Champions League goalscorers?