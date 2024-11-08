Real Madrid have a future superstar – & he’s honing his skills under a Barcelona legend

Simply kicking a ball around at youth level for a club like Real Madrid would be more than enough to satisfy us ordinary folk, but when you’re a footballer chasing the dream, settling is never an option.

Nico Paz had to be patient for his time in the main event, beginning his career with CD San Juan and Tenerife, but eventually joined Real Madrid’s La Fabrica academy in 2016.

It was there where his talent was realised, moving up the field rather than falling back, swapping defence for attack and blossoming as a playmaker.

A breakthrough into the Castilla side became inevitable in 2022 and from that point, the only way was up. Paz made his senior Real debut in October 2023 when he replace Federico Valverde against Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The dream came true – until it didn’t.

Fast forward several months and the Argentina international was being swiftly sold to Serie A newcomers Como. And while it’s a lovely part of the world in a brilliant league, nobody ever truly wants to leave a club like Real. Not so soon after debuting.

For Paz, though, this is merely another chapter in a story he feels destined to finish. Watching him strut his stuff in the middle of the park is testament to that.

A tricky 20-year-old with exceptional close control and an eye for goal, the Spain-born Argentina international is spellbinding when near the opposition box and seems to be able to wriggle out of any dead end, no matter how tight.

Blessed with a velvet left foot, his first touch consistently sets him up for opportunities to twist defenders inside out and impact games in attack, thus it’s no surprise he’s already off the mark at his new club.

He’s started like a house on fire in Italy from a personal point of view, which leads us to believe that perhaps this chapter in the story was always part of the plan.

Real won’t want to admit it, but with Como being coached by Cesc Fabregas – a midfield maestro who once pulled the strings at Barcelona – the transfer was perfect in terms of getting an unpolished diamond regular game time under a head coach who could directly influence him.

For as promising as Paz looks, there’s a reason he was sold. An Italian apprenticeship under a player who was himself a midfield maestro, but could do it from number six, number eight and number 10, was the perfect chance for the 20-year-old to refine his skill set and blossom.

Fabregas has already give an insight into how he’s helping the young gun develop. Following his first goal in a 1-1 draw with Parma, he explained: “He’s a special player and he must be free to express himself.

“We must not make him robotic. I spoke to him this morning and he wanted to play. He was ready.”

He just gets it. And clearly, so do Real if they’re willing to bite their tongue and look past Fabregas’ allegiance to the blue and red of Barcelona if it means developing a future star.

The tools are there for Paz to become a great. It’s up to him to deliver in Como and up to Real to exercise a buyback clause they inserted into the deal if he comes good.

Finish the story, Nico.

