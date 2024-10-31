The 3 players Real Madrid let go in the summer – & how they’re faring elsewhere

Real Madrid made some eye-catching signings in the summer transfer window – but what has happened to the trio who left the club at the end of last season?

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the Spanish capital stole the headlines, while Endrick is a nod to Madrid’s peerless building towards the future under Carlo Ancelotti.

We’ve ignored those arrivals and decided to check in on the three players who left the Bernabeu over the summer, assessing how they’re getting on elsewhere.

Nacho

After impressing for the reserve team, Nacho was promoted to the senior squad towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge.

The versatile defender made over 300 appearances for Madrid, winning four La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and six Champions League titles. Not bad going.

His last appearance for Madrid came as he captained his beloved club to victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 Champions League final, a fitting moment for a player who was often underappreciated during his time at the Bernabeu.

Nacho moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah in June 2024 and has made eight appearances for the newly promoted outfit.

Toni Kroos

One of the greatest midfielders of a generation, if not of all time, Kroos retired from the game after Germany’s Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat against Spain.

Kroos did win both La Liga and the Champions League during his final season at Real Madrid and won a total of 21 trophies, including four league titles and four Champions Leagues, in his 10 years at the Bernabeu

While the 34-year-old was still capable of cutting it at the top level, his decision to retire while still at the peak of his powers can only be applauded.

Since quitting the game, Kroos has launched the ‘Toni Kroos Academy’ in Madrid, runs the Icon League in Germany and has a podcast Einfach mal Luppen (‘Just Suck it Up’) with his brother.

Joselu

Like a handful of forwards, Joselu has become more prolific with age.

After an eye-catching campaign with Espanyol in 2022-23, the former Premier League cult hero earned a season-long loan move to Real Madrid where he won La Liga, Champions League and Supercopa de Espana.

His two match-winning goals against Bayern Munich in the semis of the Champions League alone earned Joselu a place in the heart of Madristas everywhere and he followed that by winning Euro 2024 with Spain.

Nowadays he’s playing in Qatar for Al-Gharafa and has five goals in 14 appearances for his new club.