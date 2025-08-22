Kylian Mbappe has now reached 50 combined goals and assists for Real Madrid, but it took him considerably longer to reach that tally than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman needed 60 games in order to reach 50 goal contributions for Real Madrid, making him the 13th quickest player to reach that milestone for the club.

Other superstars such as Ronaldo Nazario, Gareth Bale and Alfredo Di Stefano also managed to reach 50 goals and assists in fewer games than Mbappe.

But who holds the record? Here are the five Real Madrid players who needed the fewest number of matches before reaching 50 goals and assists.

5. Pahino – 50 games

The Spanish forward made his debut for Real Madrid in 1948 and it took him exactly 50 games to reach 50 combined goals and assists.

That’s four fewer matches than it took R9 and six fewer matches than it took Di Stefano to reach the same figure.

Pahino enjoyed the peak years of his career playing for Real Madrid and produced 150 goal contributions in 143 appearances for the club between 1948 and 1953.

4. Gaspar Rubio – 49 games

Rubio initially joined Real Madrid in 1928 and enjoyed two separate spells with the club.

His first stint, between 1928 and 1932, was the most prolific as it only took him 49 matches until he reached 50 goal contributions.

He left Real Madrid in 1932 to join local rivals Atletico Madrid, before eventually returning to the club in 1939 for a short stint.

3. Fernando Sanudo – 47 games

Following a prolific spell with Valladolid, Real Madrid signed Sanudo in 1934 and the striker had an immediate impact at the club.

He famously scored four against Barcelona during Real Madrid’s 8-2 victory over their bitter rivals in 1935.

In total, it took him just 47 games to reach 50 goals and assists for the club, a record which has only been bettered by two players since.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 44 games

When Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid in 2009, he was expected to hit the ground running, given that he’d just been signed for a world record fee.

While Real Madrid endured a trophyless season during Ronaldo’s debut campaign, the Portuguese superstar was instantly racking up elite scoring and assisting numbers.

During 2009-10, Ronaldo produced 41 goal contributions in just 35 appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 71.2 minutes.

He then reached 50 combined goals and assists in his second season, during a 4-1 triumph over Malaga in October 2010.

Amazingly, Ronaldo was involved with all four goals that evening, scoring twice and producing two assists.

In total, he needed 44 games to reach 50 goal contributions, which is 16 games fewer than it took Mbappe to reach the same figure.

However, while Ronaldo’s numbers are hugely impressive, he doesn’t quite hold the record.

1. Ferenc Puskas – 42 games

In the entire history of Real Madrid, no player has reached 50 goal contributions faster than Puskas.

Upon joining the club in 1958, it only took him 42 matches before he reached the milestone and his record still stands strong to this day.

In total, he produced 270 goal contributions in 262 appearances for the club and is regarded as one of the best players of all time.

