Not that many players from Real Madrid‘s La Fabrica academy break through into their first team, but they’ve still produced a number of top-class players over the years that have gone on to enjoy careers at the very highest level elsewhere.

But a number of the players that Los Blancos have produced haven’t quite hit the heights expected, or have enjoyed brilliant careers but are winding down their final years at clubs away from the footballing mainstream.

Here are seven Real Madrid academy graduates playing their football in some of the more obscure leagues around the world.

Alvaro Medran

If you played Football Manager in the early-to-mid 2010s, you might remember Medran as a wonderkid that could develop his game into becoming a Xabi Alonso-esque world-beater.

The reality of Medran’s career panned out quite differently. He only made a couple of La Liga appearances for his boyhood club and later represented Valencia, Getafe, Alaves and Rayo Vallecano without ever quite proving himself as a surefire starter in the Spanish top flight.

Latterly he spent two years out in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire, while he’s been in the Saudi Pro League since 2022: last summer he made the switch from Al-Taawoun to Al-Ettifaq, where he plays alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray.

Jean Carlos Silva

Born in Brazil, Jean Carlos moved to Spain at the age of 11 and was soon scouted to join Los Blancos’ youth ranks.

But the winger never made it beyond the youth ranks and his La Liga career comprises of a solitary appearance for Granada back in 2016-17.

The former Brazil Under-20 international never quite made it at the top European level, but he’s still managed to earn a living from the sport.

In 2019 he signed for Wisla Krakow and six years on he remains in Poland, now with his third Ekstraklasa club, Rakow Czestochowa – with whom he won the league title back in 2022-23.

Juan Mata

One of La Fabrica’s greatest-ever players that never played for Real Madrid, Mata has enjoyed an interesting last few years as he winds down his career.

The technically gifted midfielder won the first league title of his career after leaving Manchester United – with Galatasaray in 2022-23 – and he then spent a year out in Japan with Vissel Kobe, where he replaced former La Roja team-mate Andres Iniesta.

The 36-year-old then decided on another unique challenge, joining Australian A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

“I’m really excited to join the Western Sydney Wanderers, the only Australian team to ever win the Asian Champions League, and I cannot wait to arrive and train with the team to prepare for the season,” said Mata.

“I’m feeling grateful and excited for this new adventure, and looking forward to trying to win another championship in a different league.”

Jese

Ah, Jese. Where has your wild career taken you now?

The Malaysia Super League, of course.

The forward signed for Johor Darul Ta’zim last year after a nomadic few years flitting between Turkey (Ankaragucu), Italy (Sampdoria) and Brazil (Coritiba).

Classic Jese.

READ: Where are they now? The 5 players let go by Real Madrid in 2015

Jose Pozo

Jean Carlos Silva isn’t the only La Fabrica graduate out in Poland.

Pozo developed his skills at Madrid before joining Manchester City in 2012, but he never made it beyond the first-team fringes in the early 2010s.

The attacking midfielder returned to Spain in 2010 and made over a hundred appearances for both Almeria and Rayo Vallecano.

He then spent a year out in Cyprus with lesser-known side Karmiotissa before joining Ekstraklasa outfit Slask Wroclaw in January.

Jose Callejon

Believe it or not, Napoli cult hero Callejon is still going at the age of 38.

The former Spain international has been on the downslope since departing Naples in 2020, a couple of years at Fiorentina and Granada apiece.

Last summer he joined Marbella FC… who don’t even compete in the second tier. They’re in the Primera Federacion, Spanish football’s regional third tiers.

A move made for the love of the game. And to be fair, there are worse places to spend your twilight years.

Samu Saiz

Leeds United fans fondly remember the period that the Spanish winger looked like he was going to rip apart the Championship… only to fade into obscurity.

It’s been a nomadic career for the 34-year-old, who has represented 12 clubs across Spain, Turkey and England.

He’s currently turning out in the Turkish second-tier for Pendikspor, having fallen out of favour at Arda Turan’s Eyupsor.

READ NEXT: 7 former Real Madrid players currently thriving away from the Santiago Bernabeu

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every team Real Madrid have played in Europe since 2000?