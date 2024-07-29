Can you name every Brazilian to play for Real Madrid since 1990?

A certain 18-year-old wonderkid from Palmeiras is set to become the 21st Brazilian to play for Real Madrid since 1990. How many of the previous 20 can you name?

The world’s most successful footballing nation and the world’s most glamorous football club have been a match made in heaven over the years, with some of Brazil’s greatest players of the modern era turning out for Real Madrid.

You’ve been set the task of naming each and every Brazilian to make at least one appearance for Los Blancos since 1990. You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all.

We’ve listed each Brazilian that’s made at least one appearance for Real Madrid in chronological order, going back to 1990, so not including old 1960s names like Evaristo de Macedo and Didi (if you’re the kind of footballing history buff that knew those, well done – bonus points).

We’ve also included the total number of appearances each Brazilian has made for the club, leaving out any that were on Madrid’s books but never made it onto the pitch. We have made an exception for the player pictured above though, because his competitive debut is surely imminent after his recent lavish Bernabeu unveiling.

And we’re not counting Brazilians who went on to represent other nations, so don’t try and be clever and stick Pepe in there.

