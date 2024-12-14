How Real Madrid’s 5 EA FC 25 wonderkids have developed IRL in 2024-25

Real Madrid boast five wonderfully talented youngsters classed as wonderkids on EA FC 25. But are they living up to the hype in real life this season?

It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for the reigning European champions, but the future looks bright with this lot on their books.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the five Madrid youngsters who’ve received a potential rating of 80+ in this year’s edition of EA FC. Here’s how they’re all faring so far this season.

Jude Bellingham

La Liga Player of the Year, third on the Ballon d’Or podium and a €100million signing that’s lived up the price tag, Bellingham’s already achieved so much that it feels like he’s transcended the wonderkid tag.

Given that, it’s all too easy to forget that he’s only 21 years of age and still has almost his entire career ahead of him.

“I’ve got to be honest I lost my smile a lot after the Euros when it came to playing for England because I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in comparison to what I contributed,” Bellingham told reporters during the last international break.

“I felt like some of it was a bit harsh on me. I felt I was a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I was feeling a little bit sorry for myself.”

Despite some big moments, there is an argument the prodigiously talented midfielder wasn’t at his brilliant best at the Euros, nor was he amid Madrid’s stuttering start to 2024-25.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are still yet to silence their doubters, with question marks remaining over how to balance Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, but even in this lopsided and arguably dysfunctional team Bellingham is a man back in form.

He’s scored in each of his last five appearances in La Liga to get their title charge back on track and he also notched an important goal in Madrid’s vital 3-2 Champions League victory away to Atalanta in midweek.

Eduardo Camavinga

One to file alongside Bellingham in the “still a wonderkid?” category, Camavinga has been established as a top talent for ages.

It’s been three years since he signed for Madrid, and in that time he’s made over 150 appearances and lifted two Champions League trophies.

So far this season he’s only featured in five of Madrid’s 16 La Liga outings to date, having suffered with knee and hamstring injuries. But he’s expected back soon, and his versatility and adaptability make him a key player for Ancelotti.

Arda Guler

Up until recently, Guler had played more minutes for Turkey than he did for Madrid since signing for the club last summer.

After a frustrating debut season on the fringes at the Bernabeu, Guler demonstrated his immense potential with a series of eye-catching performances at Euro 2024.

Since then, Ancelotti has gradually integrated the 19-year-old into the first-team plans. He’s already made more starts and clocked up more minutes this season than he managed in the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign, aided by the departure of Toni Kroos and injuries elsewhere.

He scored his first goal of the campaign in last Saturday’s authoritative 3-0 victory away to Girona and looks more than capable of kicking on from there.

Endrick

“Endrick is staying here, as is Guler,” Ancelotti told reporters earlier this week amid suggestions the two starlets could be loaned out in January.

“They may need more minutes, but I’m not prejudiced against anyone. I just try to put the best players in every game. I don’t care whether someone is 18 or 40. Sometimes it can be like that with Endrick, with Guler or without them.

“You have to be patient with the youngsters. They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things. I’m not prejudiced against youngsters: in my career I’ve put 17 or 18-year-olds in if I thought they were the right ones to play the games.”

The Brazilian has been talked up as a generational talent, but he’s having to be patient given the wealth of attacking riches at his manager’s disposal.

He’s yet to start a La Liga match and has managed fewer than 200 minutes in all competitions, but he has caught the eye in his limited gametime with late goals against Stuttgart and Real Valladolid.

Fran Gonzalez

Unlike the other wildly hyped names on this list, La Fabrica graduate Gonzalez is still yet to break through at senior level.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has been talked up by scouts but you imagine he’ll need serious experience out on loan in the coming years before he can start challenging Thibaut Courtois for the spot between the sticks.

For now he’s continuing his development with Real Madrid’s Castilla (reserve) side. So far this season he’s conceded just 12 goals in 11 full matches in the Spanish third tier, and kept two clean sheets.

It’s been said that Ancelotti has identified the teenager as “the next Buffon”, so a debut in the Copa del Rey isn’t out of the question. Chelsea are also reportedly keeping tabs. Watch this space.