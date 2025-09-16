The release of FIFA 16 came at the start of Real Madrid’s era of European domination, but how many wonderkids from the game made the grade at the Bernabeu?

As you’d probably expect, Madrid’s team was absolutely stacked that year, blessed with one of the best attacking trios in the game, prime Sergio Ramos and Pepe in defence, Keylor Navas between the sticks and of course their iconic midfield three.

They also boasted several talented young prospects. Thanks to data from SoFIFA, we’ve taken a look at their wonderkids from FIFA 16 and checked in on where they are now.

Mateo Kovacic

A young Kovacic had a hard time finding minutes in a midfield comprised of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro and made a switch to Chelsea in the summer of 2018.

The deal was initially a loan, but was made permanent the following summer as they won the Europa League.

His importance to the side increased significantly under Frank Lampard and he was named Chelsea’s Player of the Year for 2019-20.

He signed for Manchester City off the back of their treble-winning campaign in 2023, and lifted the Premier League in his first season with the club.

Martin Odegaard

Signed as a 15-year-old, having already excelled at senior level for his boyhood club Stromsgodset, Odegaard is that rare beast that has actually lived up to the ridiculous hype from his days as a prodigiously talented teenager.

During his six years on Madrid’s books, he demonstrated his immense potential both for their reserve team and wildly impressive loans away at Heerenveen and Real Sociedad.

But there was never really a place for him amid fierce midfield competition and he only made eight La Liga appearances for the club before his 2021 sale to Arsenal.

His status as one of the Gunners’ very best and most important players is underlined by his role as club captain.

Lucas Torro

Madrid activated a buy-back clause inserted into Torro’s contract in 2018, bringing him back from Osasuna, only to sell him to Eintracht Frankfurt in the same summer for profit.

Torro spent two years in Germany before returning to Osasuna for a second spell. He’s clearly found comfort in Pamplona, having remained there ever since.

Borja Mayoral

The striker was only 17 years old when he was touted as one to watch on FM15, having boasted an excellent goalscoring record for Madrid’s B team and Spain’s Under-19s.

He remained at Madrid up until 2022 and actually featured for them semi-regularly as a fringe squad player under Zinedine Zidane back in 2017-18, but he was otherwise something of a perennial loanee during his time on their books.

After a fifth and final loan to Getafe in 2022, Mayoral evidently did enough to earn a permanent move.

He remains at the La Liga side today and notched five goals in all competitions last season.

Marcos Llorente

Llorente made his senior debut in the 2015-16 season and went on to represent his boyhood club 39 times in all competitions.

But having struggled to find regular starting opportunities, the all-action utility man made the controversial switch directly to city rivals Atletico in the summer of 2019.

He played a big role in Diego Simeone’s side pipping his former club to the La Liga title back in 2020-21 and remains something of a stalwart at the Wanda Metropolitano, having made over 200 appearances for the club since his cross-city transfer six years ago.

Javi Munoz

Munoz made his Madrid bow in the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie in 2014-15. It was his only game for his boyhood club, and he returned to Castilla not long after.

The midfielder now plays for Getafe, having joined from Las Palmas in the summer of 2025.

Enzo Zidane

Son of Zinedine, Enzo made his first and only senior appearance for the club while being managed by his father in 2016, scoring in a cameo from the bench in the Copa Del Rey.

Just 63-rated in FIFA 16, Zidane left Madrid in 2017 and continued to fall down the pyramid. He retired at the age of 29 in September 2024.

Ruben Yanez

Yanez was way down the pecking order for goalkeepers for most of his time in Madrid, but did at least play once.

That was a 14-minute run-out against Cultural Leonesa in the 2016-17 Copa del Rey, in which he replaced starting keeper Kiko Casilla.

Now 31, he plays in the Spanish second tier for Sporting Gijon.

