At some point in your life, you will have most likely made a mistake in a professional capacity.

Maybe you forgot to do something you were asked to do. Maybe you forgot to lock the shop after the day’s work. Maybe you forgot to send that email.

But whatever that error was, at least you can be sure it was not as simple as scanning the wrong knee of an employee taking home €30m a year.

A report from The Athletic has made the astonishing claim that the reason Kylian Mbappe has been suffering from knee problems since the start of the new year is because Real Madrid’s medical staff performed an MRI on the wrong one.

That scan, which will have been as useful as scanning the bed Mbappe was lying on, supposedly showed that his knee was fine and he was given the all clear to continue playing.

After Mbappe complained of the same pain, the doctors then tested the actual knee they should have taken a look at and found he had a partial posterior knee ligament tear, something you should definitely not play through.

At this point, it feels apt to mention that Real Madrid has a value of $6.75 billion.

Mbappe is not entirely free of blame either for when they scanned the wrong leg; surely he could have piped up and said “actually mate, it’s this one.”

Madrid declined to comment to no one’s surprise, but internally they will be wondering how a cockup this simple could have happened at the supposed biggest club in the world.

Madrid’s day got immediately worse when their ex-nutritionist Itziar González suggested the club was using ChatGPT when deciding player supplements. And not even the paid version.

The one-two punch of claims paints Madrid in a shocking light, one only made worse by the fact it happened to the most valuable player on the planet.

While the medical team take the brunt of the blame, some of it should also be passed on to Real Madrid president and chief meddler Florentino Perez. The 79-year-old took the opportunity of Xabi Alonso’s sacking to also switch up personnel in the medical departments.

The result has been more injuries under Alvaro Arbeloa, something some Madrid sources are eager to blame Alonso’s training regime for, but the result is Madrid’s star man is less than 100% fit as we come into the business end of the season.

An international break has not provided much respite either, with Mbappe called up to the French national team for games against Brazil and Colombia, accompanying a long-haul flight to the United States.

Hopefully the pilot is a bit better at their job or else Mbappe and co. may end up elsewhere.

By Sam Cooper

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